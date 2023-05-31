Legendary Disney Imagineer Says Goodbye to His Creation

Yesterday was the final day to ride the iconic yet controversial attraction Splash Mountain at Disneyland Resort in California. Legendary Disney Imagineer Tony Baxter was seen bidding farewell to his creation.

The Man, the Myth, the Legend – Tony Baxter

Born in 1947, Tony Baxter led the creative and design efforts for many iconic rides we know and love today. Rides like Big Thunder Mountain Railroad, Star Tours, The Indiana Jones Adventure, and Splash Mountain.

Baxter was also the former Senior Vice President of Creative Development at Walt Disney Imagineering. He became responsible for overseeing the creation of many rides across all the Disney Parks around the globe.

Baxter was first hired at Disneyland Park in 1965 as an ice cream scooper on Main Street, U.S.A., at 17. He slowly climbed the ranks as he worked many different positions throughout Disneyland until he caught the attention of WED Enterprises, where he created the rides mentioned in the first paragraph above.

He Is Overseeing the Creative Process of Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

For the upcoming Splash Mountain redesign, former Imagineer and Disney Legend Baxter will be Creative Adviser to Imagineers. Senior Creative Producer Charita Carter is leading the project. He announced in 2020 when news first broke out about the redesign for Splash Mountain.

In regards to comments he made about the redesign, Baxter had this to say:

The attraction will be one to be proud of. I look forward to being a part of a new adventure in Disney magic and fun. – Disney Imagineer Tony Baxter

We are thrilled to see Tony Baxter return to assist in redesigning his memorable ride, despite the controversy surrounding Splash Mountain.

Tiana’s Bayou Adventure will soon open at Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World and begins construction today at Disneyland California.

Disney Imagineer Rides His Creation One More Time

Yesterday amidst all the chaos and drama surrounding Splash Mountain, Tony Baxter went through the line to ride his creation one final time.

@DAPs_Magic on Twitter captured some pretty good photos of the Disney Imagineer going toward the front of the line to ride his attraction one final time. In the photo above, you can also see a few NBA players following behind him.

You can also see the legendary Disney Imagineer signing autographs and doing meet-n-greets right there as Guests made their way through the line to ride Splash Mountain.

What do you think: are you sad to see Splash Mountain go, or are you looking forward to the retheming of this iconic attraction?

Sound off in the comments below.

Tony Baxter was seen trying to ride this attraction one final time as he bid farewell forever to his creation.