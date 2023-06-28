Disneyland Refuses Guests Admission After Eight Hour Wait

Many Disneyland Resort Magic Key holders are devastated following Tuesday’s disastrous Oogie Boogie Bash ticket presale. Intended to offer Annual Passholders first dibs on Halloween Party access, it resulted in nothing but disappointment for most.

Multiple Reddit users shared their experience in the virtual queue after waiting hours, which opened at 9 a.m. PST. The website reportedly crashed repeatedly, kicking Guests out seconds before it was their turn to purchase tickets.

“Waited since 9am and just got in queue only for it to continually crash over and over again no matter how many tickets or what date I selected,” u/lime_time_ said. “Sad.”

Another Magic Key holder, u/its_ali_babi, managed to make it out of the queue… but a glitch prevented them from checking out:

Did anyone else have issues yesterday when trying to buy oogie boogie bash tickets?

u/jlmarr1622 had the same experience: “Didn’t get in till 4pm, all dates shown as available led me to the message above.”

u/twineandtwig managed to stay in the queue for eight hours but left empty-handed:

Approximately 8 Hours, with nothing to show for it. 😭😩 I hope you all had better luck and got ‘em!!!

The Guest did everything possible to increase their chances, from staggering queue entry times to selecting seven potential event dates. They used different browsers, operating systems, and devices.

“Repeatedly had dates show as available and could click to add, then got the dreaded message in red that the selection wasn’t available. Rinse, repeat,” they recalled. “Will try again Thursday, but not holding my breath.”

“I had a very similar issue with my tickets,” u/mattnotis commented. “Tried multiple times to get October 1st or 29th but kept getting an error.”

Of course, some lucky fans got tickets – The Magic Key holder Oogie Boogie Bash presale sold out Tuesday afternoon.

Missed out on the Magic Key holder presale? General admission tickets go on sale June 29, 2023, and start at $134 per Guest.

What is Oogie Boogie Bash?

This Disney Halloween Party occurs on select nights in September and October 2023. “Don your favorite costume for a frightfully fun night of Characters, tricks and treats for Guests of all ages,” Disney writes of the late-night event.

“The spell’s been cast! On select nights this September and October, Disney California Adventure Park will host a separately ticketed Halloween party with Oogie Boogie. This family-friendly event includes after-hours park access to treat trails, photo opportunities, entertainment, attractions, frightfully fun decor and more. Your ticket also lets you enjoy Disney California Adventure Park for up to 3 hours before Oogie Boogie Bash – A Disney Halloween Party begins. Once the party starts at 6:00 PM, you’ll be treated to 5 hours of ghoulish delights—including special Halloween-themed entertainment, attractions, Character sightings and more.”

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on personal Disney Parks Guest experiences. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.