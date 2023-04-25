Disneyland Places Stricter Rules on Pricey Magic Keys

Disneyland Magic Keys are not for the faint of heart. After waiting months for the Annual Passes to go on sale, you’ll wait hours in a virtual queue. If you’re lucky, you’ll pay anywhere from $449 to $1599 for one of four Magic Key Passes (Inspire Key, Believe Key, Enchant Key, or Imagine Key).

But that’s not all! Once you’re finally a Disneyland Magic Key Pass holder, you’re greeted with frustrating block-out dates and a confusing Park Reservation system that limits access to Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure.

Recently, the Southern California Disney Park made the system even more confusing. Some Disneyland Magic Key Pass holders report being warned that their Passes could be revoked for Park Hopping too quickly.

“Your magic key may get flagged if you try to park hop in too short a time interval,” Reddit user u/chickybabe332 shared. “Last night we went into DCA, then left after 10 min to go to Disneyland. Our passes wouldn’t scan and they had to bring a lead over. She said it was because the system thought we were still in DCA since we had just scanned in there not long ago.”

Thankfully, the Disney Cast Member cleared the flag and let the Guests into Disneyland Park – but insinuated that it was a one-time exception.

“It flags because it thinks you might be abusing your passes by letting other people use them or such. She said we should avoid doing that and we should try to stay at least an hour in a park before hopping,” the Guest explained. “She seemed to imply that violating this could get the passes frozen or banned.”

Commenters reported similar issues with their Disneyland Magic Keys. But some insulated that the Cast Member was wrong for saying their Magic Key Pass could be revoked.

“Yup, you are flagged. Nope, it’s perfectly allowed by the T&C’s of your pass,” u/pementomento wrote. “Yup, it’s annoying getting a lead to sign off on it. Nope, I’m gonna keep doing it when it suits my travel path.”

Have you had issues with Park Hopping using a Magic Key at Disneyland Resort? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on personal Disney Parks Guest experiences. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.