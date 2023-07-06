Disneyland Announces New Oogie Boogie Bash Sales — Here’s When You Can Buy Tickets

After a disastrous first round of ticket sales for Magic Key Holders and the general public alike, Disneyland Resort has just announced a new date for additional Oogie Boogie Bash purchases—and here’s how you can get your hands on admission into Disney’s spookiest Halloween bash.

Credit: Jay Boogie / Flickr Disney California Adventure Park’s annual Oogie Boogie Bash is a beloved Halloween tradition for every fright-fanatic, and a good reason. From delightfully wicked rare character interactions with Maleficent, the Sanderson Sisters, and Cruella de Vil to Mikey-themed trick-or-treating, this special after-hours event is a spooktacular occasion that Disney lovers look forward to year-round.

Featuring five hours’ worth of festive attractions, delicious sweet treat trails, a special parade, and family-friendly frights, a ticket to Disneyland’s Oogie Boogie Bash also allows Guests to enjoy Disney California Adventure Park for up to 3 hours before the Halloween Party begins at 6:00 p.m. This year’s celebrations occur on select nights from September 5 through October 31, 2023.

Ticket sales began last month, with prices starting at $134 per Guest. Magic Key Holders got first dibs on the virtual queue when it opened at 9 a.m. PST on Tuesday, June 27, but it turned into a nightmare for most. Annual Passholders waited for upwards of eight hours to snag Oogie Boogie Bash tickets, with some reportedly even being kicked off the website if it didn’t crash altogether—only to be met with sold-out dates.

It’s no secret that the annual Oogie Boogie Bash is a fan-favorite event, but it seems like Disney’s servers couldn’t handle the amount of web traffic sparked by the after-hours event. These website issues only worsened when ticket sales opened for the general public on Thursday, June 29, after the presale entirely sold out.

Those hoping to score tickets to Disney’s Halloween bash were left confused when, within minutes, they were met with 30-minute virtual wait times. At 9:08 a.m., transactions were “temporarily paused” with no end in sight. A message then popped up below the “approximate wait time” bar advising Guests to “stay in the queue” and “please remain connected to the network” for their best shot at getting tickets. While some managed to successfully purchase tickets, other sales had extremely slow processing speeds, leaving Guests at the edge of their seats.

Eventually, around 11:30 a.m. PST, the site confirmed that they were indeed experiencing technical difficulties due to the high volume of requests, and ticket sales would remain paused. Guests were given an additional update that same day which advised them to check back on the official Disneyland website on July 6 for more news on this year’s 2023 Oogie Boogie Bash, which would confirm whether or not new ticket sales would be available after compensating those lucky enough to buy tickets.

And today, we got our update. As per the official Oogie Boogie Bash Page, Disney’s ticketing team wroe, “As part of our commitment to share an update on Oogie Boogie Bash – A Disney Halloween Party ticket sales, we want you to know that new sales will resume on July 11 no earlier than 9:00 AM, Pacific Time. We sincerely apologize for the technical issues we experienced last week that may have impacted your ability to purchase tickets.”

After getting their hopes up on several occasions at this point, maybe the third time’s the charm when it comes to snagging Oogie Boogie Bash tickets. Although this might not be the satisfying answer some Guests were hoping to receive this morning, they can sigh a breath of relief knowing there’s still availability for the event, which many worried was already sold out.

From Jack Skellington’s ghoulish tricks to the Sanderson Sisters’ sinister spells, there’s perhaps nothing scarier than being left hanging when it comes to Oogie Boogie Bash Tickets. But here’s hoping that eager Guests can score tickets for this special after-hours event and that everyone will be able to celebrate the Spooky Season in style at this fan-favorite Disney Halloween Party.

Did you manage to score tickets for this year’s Oogie Boogie Bash? Let us know in the comments below.