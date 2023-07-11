Its Official: Oogie Boogie Bash Tickets Are Back on Sale

Tickets for Oogie Boogie Bash are back on sale today! It’s time to get spooky.

Oogie Boogie…disaster?

Not too long ago, tickets for this family-friendly Halloween event at Disneyland went on sale to the general public. For those that remember, just a couple of weeks ago, Oogie Boogie Bash tickets were halted after the website went down following an influx of people trying to purchase tickets simultaneously. Many called it a disaster as even the queue wasn’t working correctly, and the system went down several times throughout the day back on June 29. Disneyland had to release an official statement informing Guests that tickets would be halted indefinitely later. But thankfully, Disney was able to give everyone an update on when tickets were resumed on sale for everyone. That day is today!

A reminder: Oogie Boogie Bash – A Disney Halloween Party ticket sales will resume tomorrow (July 11) no earlier than 9am PT. pic.twitter.com/X4845Vjt1W — Scott Gustin (@ScottGustin) July 10, 2023

Here’s What Time You Can Start Buying Oogie Boogie Bash Tickets

Industry insider and reporter Scott Gustin is always on top of his theme Park game, as breaking news is usually his middle name when it comes to Disney World, Disneyland, Universal Orlando Resort, or any other central theme Park.

He was also to send out a reminder on his Twitter account that Oogie Boogie Bash would resume its sales of tickets online starting no later than 9 a.m. Pacific Time.

Here’s where you can get your tickets:

Tickets for Oogie Boogie Bash

What Is Disneyland’s Oogie Boogie Bash?

At Disney California Adventure Park, Oogie Boogie will call out to all you Halloween lovers to experience mischievous fun on select nights in September and October. Your ticket to the event will allow you to enjoy Disney California Adventure Park for up to 3 hours before Oogie Boogie Bash – A Disney Halloween Party even begins. Once the Party kicks off at 6 p.m. sharp, Guests will be treated to over five hours of ghoulish delights – including unique Halloween-themed entertainment, attractions, character meet-n-greets, and more.

Here’s everything you can expect to enjoy when you buy your ticket to the Oogie Boogie Bash Party:

Immersive Treats

Frightfully Fun Parade

Mickey’s Trick and Treat

Villians Grove

Character Experiences

Special decor and more

This event is fun for the entire family, so be sure to get your laptop or desktop computer ready for that 9 a.m. Pacific Time, wherever you’re located, to ensure you get in line to buy tickets for this spooktacular event at Disneyland Resort in California.