Racist Woman Tells Family at Disneyland to “Go Back to China!”

A racist woman was caught on film angerly telling a family to “go back to China” at Disneyland. It was all caught on video, and the woman’s story was fleshed out to support these claims.

@rachaelzhao on TikTok posted a short but mighty video showing a racist woman who tried to swat the phone away from her friend’s face during an altercation at Disneyland during July 5’s fireworks. In the video, you can see what appears to be a woman getting angry about a phone being in her face and attempting to swat it away from the person recording. @rachaelzhao on TikTok shared her friend’s entire story on the social app detailing the events that went down.

@rachaelzhao #LAdisney #racistwomen #racistindisney #shescreamedGOBACKTOCHINA #Madeagirlcryfor2hours #emotionaldamage #whoisshe?? Yesterday, July 5th, I went on a day trip to Disneyland in LA with my husband and our child. It was our daughter’s first time at Disneyland, and we were having a good time until something shocking happened in the evening. Due to the significant temperature difference between day & night, at around 8:30 pm, my husband went to the car to get a jacket while my daughter and I waited on a bench. The area was crowded because there was a fireworks show at the castle at 9:30 pm. Since my daughter couldn’t sit still, she leaned on the back of the bench where her backpack was placed on the seat. Suddenly, woman in the pic came over and tried to sit on my daughter’s backpack. Politely, I told her that the seat was taken by my daughter. She angrily shouted at me and my daughter, saying, “Go back to your damn China!” My daughter got very nervous and obediently sat down. I was beyond shocked, and didnt know what words best describe who I felt at the time. I took out my phone and asked the woman for her name while starting to record her. She said I had no right to film her and smacked the camera. She was becoming violent and my daughter started crying and screaming, saying she wanted to go home and never come to Disneyland again. I told the woman that I had recorded her face and would hand the video over to the police. When she saw me reporting her to the police, people around us also started criticizing her, and then she left. My daughter kept crying, Disney trip should have been magical turned out to be horrifying for my daughter. The two guards asked for details, and the people who witnessed the incident also informed the guards that the woman had yelled at us for no reason, telling us to go back to China. The guards escorted away the the crowd and took us to a better spot to watch the fireworks and assured us they would try to find the woman. However, they couldn’t locate her ♬ original sound – Rachael Zhao

