Universal Orlando Issues Apology After Event Hits Capacity in an Hour

A highly-anticipated event at Universal Orlando Resort reached capacity within an hour.

If you’re visiting Universal Orlando Resort, you are treated to two theme parks– Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure— as well as a water park in Universal’s Volcano Bay, and Universal CityWalk, a shopping and dining district located just outside of the theme parks.

While many consider Walt Disney World Resort to be the premiere theme park destination in the world, Universal Studios Orlando has made major strides, especially in the last few years. Universal’s newest theme park, Epic Universe, is set to open in 2025 and will feature many distinct lands, headlined by SUPER NINTENDO WORLD.

In addition, Universal Orlando Resort has continued to add new attractions each year at its theme parks, with Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure and Jurassic World VelociCoaster being added at Islands of Adventure, and the all-new Villain-Con Minion Blast now open for technical rehearsals at Universal Studios Florida.

With so much to experience, it should come as no surprise that Universal Orlando has a loyal group of Annual Passholders. UOAPs are offered in many different categories. The most expensive Annual Pass, the Premiere Pass, comes with free parking, the highest amount of discounts, Early Entry to the theme parks, and Universal Express after 4:00 p.m. every day. Because of how loyal the UOAP fanbase has been, Universal Orlando announced a major event to thank them.

It was announced several weeks ago that the highly-anticipated UOAP Night would finally return on August 26 from 7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. Today, Universal Orlando dropped reservations for Annual Passholders who wanted to guarantee that they’d be admitted to the event. Within an hour, the event’s reservations had reached capacity.

“We’re sorry, this event is at capacity,” Universal Orlando said in a statement. “We can no longer accept new reservations. Please note that if you cancel your reservation, you will be unable to book a new time as space is no longer available. We look forward to seeing you soon.”

Passholders that pre-registered for guaranteed admittance must also present valid event RSVP confirmation. Check-in will be located at the front entrance of Universal Islands of Adventure beginning at 12:00 p.m. for Passholders entering the Park and near Port of Entry beginning at 4:00 p.m. for Passholders already inside the theme park. Reservations are required for Passholders who want to guarantee admittance.

Universal will continue to celebrate UOAPs with Passholder Appreciation Days from August 15 through September 30. This includes an exclusive entrance at Universal’s Islands of Adventure from 8:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., several discounts, dining offers, a free collectible art print, a major discount on Resort stays, 50% off Wizarding World of Harry Potter personalization services, and much more.

For a complete look at Annual Passholder Appreciate Days, please visit Universal’s official website.