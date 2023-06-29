Universal Orlando Blows Up Traditional Annual Pass System

Universal Orlando Resort has blown up the traditional Annual Pass system.

Orlando has become a popular tourist destination that many people visit from all around the globe. The biggest tourist attractions, of course, are Walt Disney World Resort and Universal Orlando Resort. The two destinations are home to multiple theme parks– Disney with four theme parks and Universal Studios Orlando with two, and one on the way titled Epic Universe— and Resort hotels that bring in millions of Guests each year.

Of course, they’re not just tourist destinations. Both Disney and Universal see their fair share of locals, as well as regulars. People who visit one of the theme park areas multiple times each year may benefit from an Annual Pass. Universal Orlando has been seeing extremely profitable sales from its Annual Passes (called UOAPs) in the last couple of years, but just recently, Walt Disney World Resort reintroduced the sale of its Annual Passes.

Disney World has four different tiers of Annual Passes– the Disney Pirate Pass, Disney Pixie Dust Pass, Disney Sorcerer Pass, and the Disney IncrediPass– that can be purchased. Of course, the first three can only be purchased by Florida residents, with the exception of the Disney Sorcerer Pass, which is available to Disney Vacation Club Members.

As Disney brought back Annual Passes this past spring, Universal Orlando announced a slight increase in prices for Annual Passes. Now, the theme park destination has announced a major deal that blows up the Traditional Annual Pass system altogether.

For anyone who has been considering purchasing a UOAP, now is the time to do so. Universal Studios Orlando has shared that it’s giving three months free to Annual Passholders, meaning that your Annual Pass– which was good for 12 months– will now be good for 15 months.

“Get three (3) additional months free on any 2-Park and 3-Park Seasonal and Annual Passes. Blockout dates apply to: 2-Park and 3-Park Seasonal and 2-Park and 3-Park Power Passes and 3-Park Preferred Passes. Limit six (6) passes per purchase. The three (3) free months will be applied to the end of the first twelve (12) months from date of first use. Offer cannot be combined with any other offers, promotions, discounts, or prior purchases. Additional restrictions may apply. For more information call 1-866-PASS-4-FUN or visit universalorlando.com.”

UOAPs offer many benefits, including discounts on purchases in the theme parks, hotels, and at Universal CityWalk. You can get a Two-Park Pass, which is good for Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure, or you can upgrade to a Three-Park Pass, which includes Universal’s Volcano Bay Water Park. The highest level of Universal Orlando Annual Passes is the Premiere Pass, which gives holders Universal Express Passes after 4:00 p.m., Early Park Admission, and one free ticket to Halloween Horror Nights.

For more information on the deal, please visit Universal Orlando’s official website.

