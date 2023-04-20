Universal Officially Raises Prices for Annual Passes

Universal has officially raised the Annual Pass prices, which fans are not entirely happy about, even though Universal tends to do this every other year or so.

Universal Orlando Resort Has Been Busy

There’s been a lot of news coming out of Universal Orlando Resort recently.

With over six months to go until Halloween, Universal has been dropping rumors left and right regarding their upcoming Halloween Horror Nights event on select nights from September through October.

Rumors like a possible Lady Gaga and Five Nights at Freddy’s haunted houses. Universal did officially announce the return of HHN along with their new tagline and merchandise line for the spooky event.

Not to mention tons of construction occurs throughout certain rides and locations inside both Parks. Extensive construction has taken place for Universal Studios’ upcoming Minions Land.

A rumor about a possible drone show coming to Universal Studios soon has also been circulating.

Just recently, Universal also announced some pretty incredible things coming for Annual Passholders.

Universal Passholders Are Getting a Lounge and Some Perks

Universal Orlando Resort announced some awesome new perks coming for May.

The perks include an exclusive entrance during Early Park Admission and throughout the day, secret menus, whole food and beverage items, discounts on resorts, and more.

The biggest news was the announcement of the Universal Passholder Lounge being ready to go by May 1. The new lounge will be inside Toon Lagoon, where the old Betty Boop Shop used to be.

Despite all this fantastic news, it seems that all good things must end, as Universal just revealed the new prices for their Annual Passes on their official website.

Universal Raises Annual Passes – Again

It is not new for Universal to raise the cost of its Annual Passes. It seems that almost annually, there is some sort of price increase.

This morning, Universal announced their new price increases for their popular Annual Passes.

As you can see, the prices for each pass have increased by $50 to $150 for the higher Passes.

The price increase is for Florida and Non-Florida residents and goes towards all Passes.

Still, Universal Annual Passes are much lower than Walt Disney World Annual Passes, although Disney has four parks, whereas Universal has two Parks and a water Park.

But that will soon change as Universal Orlando Resort is gearing up to open its newest theme, Park, Epic Univers, which will open in 2025.

Let us know in the comments below: Are you an Annual Passholder? How do you feel about the new price increases?