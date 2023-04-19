Universal Orlando Introduces New Perks for Passholders

The life of a Universal Orlando Annual Passholder just got even sweeter, thanks to exclusive benefits coming this May.

Now’s a pretty good time to be an Annual Passholder in Florida. From April 18, Disney World Passholders gained the priceless perk of being able to Park Hop without a reservation. Not one to be bested by its Mouse rival, Universal Orlando has just announced its own rival AP perks.

From May 1, Universal Orlando Passholders get the VIP treatment at both Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure. For the latter, perks start from arrival, with an exclusive entrance available from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. when Guests present their Pass at the marked UOAP turnstiles.

Once in the Parks, Passholders can enjoy exclusive access to upstairs dining spaces at Confisco Grille in Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Lombard’s Seafood Grille in Universal Studios Florida.

Passholders can also order from secret menus at multiple outlets across Universal property. That includes Voodoo Doughnut, Antojitos Authentic Mexican Food, Universal’s Great Movie Escape, and NBC Sports Grill & Brew at CityWalk, Lombard’s Landing and Finnegan’s Bar & Grill at Universal Studios Florida, and Confisco Grille, Mythos Restaurant, and Starbucks in Islands of Adventure.

That’s not all. Passholders can also save 45% on select rooms at Universal Orlando Hotels and pick up a free UOAP Magnet – themed after Jurassic Park (1993) – at the UOAP Lounge in Toon Lagoon in Islands of Adventure from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily and at the Five and Dime in Universal Studios Florida from Park open to Park close while stocks last.

And breathe.

The above join a long list of existing Universal Orlando Annual Pass perks, including discounts on merchandise, early Park entry for Premier or Preferred Annual Passholders, and access to the UOAP Lounge Presented by Coca-Cola.

There’s been a lot of conversation over the past few years about Annual Passes – particularly Disney’s, which are rarely available for purchase and, according to some Guests, no longer justify their ever-increasing price. But if the past few weeks are anything to go by, we’re slowly seeing the Annual Pass scene return to its pre-pandemic state. Baby steps.