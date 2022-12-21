Universal Orlando Gives Annual Pass Holders Crazy Holiday Perk

Universal Orlando Resort is home to two different theme parks in Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Florida.

Universal’s Islands of Adventure includes attractions like Jurassic Park River Adventure, Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, One Fish Two Fish Red Fish Blue Fish, The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man, and many more attractions for the family.

Universal Studios Florida has rides like Despicable Me Minion Mayhem, Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts, E.T. Adventure, Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit, MEN IN BLACK: Alien Attack, Revenge of the Mummy, and many more.

Universal Orlando Annual Passes (UOAP) allow Guests the opportunity to receive discounts on food, merchandise, and several other perks, including express passes, and early entrance to theme parks, depending on the level pass you purchase. UOAP holders also can receive special food menus at restaurants. Passholders can also stop by the UOAP Lounge in Universal Studios Florida to make a slushy, buy exclusive UOAP merchandise, or just relax and charge their phones. Universal Orlando also sometimes has special events for UOAPs from time to time and offers special perks for them.

Inside Universal recently tweeted a photo showing that UOAPs were being treated to free hot cocoa and mix-ins.

Passholders may wanna stop by the UOAP Lounge in Universal Studios today for some free hot cocoa and mix-ins.

Universal has four different types of annual passes for two-park passes. These include: Seasonal Pass, which is 424.99 a year, Power Pass, which is 474.99 a year, Preferred Pass, which is 539.99 a year, and Premier Pass, which is 754.99 a year. Each pass is different with the perks for Guests.

In early 2023, the Universal Orlando Passholder Lounge will relocate to the Toon Lagoon area in Universal’s Islands of Adventure where the Betty Boop Store is located. The current location in Universal Studios Florida will close on December 31, 2022.

