Universal Orlando Resort To Begin Rolling Out New Annual Passholder Perks

As spring begins to blossom all around us, you can expect some great things to happen at theme Parks around the country. One of those great things is coming soon for Universal Orlando Resort Annual Passholders.

Like the flowers and trees that bloom and blossom around us during the spring season, theme Parks like Universal Orlando Resort usually offer excellent bonus benefits for their Passholders. Last year around this time, Universal rolled out bonus benefits like Passholder-only entrances, unique magnets and pins, and some other cool stuff Passholders could enjoy, including a secret food menu only available to them. Some bonus benefits are heading to Universal Orlando Resort this May again; maybe some new and fresh benefits as well.

Annual Passholders can expect some pretty great perks to arrive this May in Orlando as some news has detailed the upcoming perks and benefits Passholders can expect to receive soon.

Only some of the details are available. However, according to the UOAP website, Passholders can expect incredible bonus benefits, including “secret menus, dedicated entrances, discounts, giveaways, and other fun things we know you’ll love.” For now, many of the same bonus benefits are returning for Passholders at Universal Orlando Resort. But with so many more details still in the shadows, it might be best to watch for more news regarding these great bonus benefits. But when can Passholders expect to get them?

Regarding when these bonus benefits will be available, Passholders can expect to use the abovementioned advantages starting May 1 and enjoy them until May 26, 2023. For those interested in purchasing an Annual Pass, prices will vary and depend on your location.

The price for Annual Passes increases every new season. Those wishing to purchase a Universal Orlando Resort Annual Pass can expect to pay as little as $424.99 for the Seasonal Pass and as high as $754.99 for the Premier Pass. However, if you’re a Florida resident, those prices drop to $324.99 for the Seasonal Pass and go as high as $639.99 for the Premier Pass.

Be sure to be on the lookout for more information as we close March and enter April. You can check back for more details or visit the Universal Orlando Resort UAOP page.

Let us know down below what you think as an Annual Passholder regarding the perks heading your way. Are you looking forward to the bonus benefits, or do you think Universal needs to change things and offer a more comprehensive, tangible range of benefits?