Universal Annual Pass Prices Increased Just Months After Original Hike

Universal Orlando Resort is home to many iconic attractions that are some of the most thrilling experiences in the world.

One of the best ways to experience the fun all year round at Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, and Universal’s Volcano Bay is with a Universal Orlando Annual Pass (UOAP).

We previously reported back in March on a price hike coming to UOAPs, but that is not the only price increase for the year. As Walt Disney World Resort has halted its sale of Annual Passes, it seems that Universal Orlando is finding new customers and a higher demand for its offering of an Annual Pass.

Here’s a look at the new prices for a Two-Park Universal Orlando Annual Pass:

Premier Pass: $754.99 (previously $714.99)

Preferred Pass: $539.99 (previously $499.99)

Power Pass: $474.99 (previously $449.99)

Seasonal Pass: $424.99 (previously $399.99)

If you’d like to do the three-park pass which includes Universal’s Volcano Bay, here’s how much it’ll cost you:

Premier Pass: $944.99 (previously $904.99)

Preferred Pass: $649.99 (previously $609.99)

Power Pass: $584.99 (previously $559.99)

Seasonal Pass: $524.99 (previously $499.99)

Universal Orlando Resort Premier Annual Pass Benefits

Early Park Admission † to Universal Studios Florida or Universal’s Islands of Adventure up to one (1) hour before the theme park opens (select attractions)

to Universal Studios Florida or Universal’s Islands of Adventure up to one (1) hour before the theme park opens (select attractions) Universal Express Pass after 4:00pm †† at Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure (one time per participating attraction)

at Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure (one time per participating attraction) Includes admission to select special events such as Mardi Gras and Holidays

Special discounts on separately ticketed events such as Halloween Horror Nights and EVE at Universal CityWalk

15% off multi-day theme park admission tickets purchased at the front gate (Up to 6 tickets per transaction per day; not valid on Universal Express passes, or tickets with Universal Express)

Free Valet or Prime Self-Parking ‡ (after first visit). Excludes select special events. Note that when visiting Universal’s Volcano Bay it will be more convenient for you to self-park in the Parking Garage, where you will access the park shuttle.

(after first visit). Excludes select special events. Note that when visiting Universal’s Volcano Bay it will be more convenient for you to self-park in the Parking Garage, where you will access the park shuttle. Save up to 30% ++ off base rates plus enjoy a free single car class upgrade at Budget ® and Avis ®

off base rates plus enjoy a free single car class upgrade at Budget and Avis One (1) free night admission to Halloween Horror Nights (on select nights only) ^ . To use, you must present your valid Premier Annual Pass at any Universal Studios Florida turnstile.

. To use, you must present your valid Premier Annual Pass at any Universal Studios Florida turnstile. Admission to the Passholder Lounge presented by Coca-Cola® inside Universal Studios Florida

15% off airport Terminal A and B stores Universal Orlando Resort Preferred Annual Pass Benefits Early Park Admission † to Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure up to one (1) hour before the theme park opens (select days only, select attractions including The Wizarding World of Harry Potter)

to Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure up to one (1) hour before the theme park opens (select days only, select attractions including The Wizarding World of Harry Potter) Includes admission to select special events such as Mardi Gras and Holidays

Special discounts on separately ticketed events such as Halloween Horror Nights and EVE at Universal CityWalk

15% off multi-day theme park admission tickets purchased at the front gate (Up to 6 tickets per transaction per day; not valid on Universal Express passes, or tickets with Universal Express)

Free self-parking ‡ (after first visit)

(after first visit) 50% off valet parking (after first visit; subject to availability).

Prime Self-Parking discount ◊◊ (after first visit; subject to availability)

(after first visit; subject to availability) Save up to 30%++ off base rates plus enjoy a free single car class upgrade at Budget ® and Avis ®

and Avis Admission to the Passholder Lounge presented by Coca-Cola® inside Universal Studios Florida

10% off airport Terminal A and B stores Universal Orlando Resort Power Pass Benefits 50% off ‡ regular daytime self-parking each time you visit (after first visit)

regular daytime self-parking each time you visit (after first visit) Includes admission to select special events such as Mardi Gras and Holidays

Special discounts on separately ticketed events such as Halloween Horror Nights, Rock the Universe and EVE at Universal CityWalk

15% off multi-day theme park admission tickets purchased at the front gate (Up to 6 tickets per transaction per day; not valid on Universal Express passes, or tickets with Universal Express)

Save up to 30%++ off base rates plus enjoy a free single car class upgrade at Budget ® and Avis ®

and Avis Admission to the Passholder Lounge presented by Coca-Cola® inside Universal Studios Florida

10% off airport Terminal A and B stores Universal Orlando Resort Seasonal Pass Benefits Includes admission to select special events such as Mardi Gras and Holidays (concerts not included)

Special discounts on separately ticketed events such as Halloween Horror Nights and EVE at Universal CityWalk

10% off Multi-Day theme park tickets purchased at the front gate (up to six tickets per transaction; not valid on 3-Park Unlimited tickets, Universal Express passes or tickets with Universal Express)

Save up to 30%++ off base rates plus enjoy a free single car class upgrade at Budget ® and Avis ®

and Avis Admission to the Passholder Lounge presented by Coca-Cola® inside Universal Studios Florida

10% off airport Terminal A and B stores

