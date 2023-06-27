Universal Orlando Bringing Back Retired Attraction After 13 Years, Report Says

Universal Orlando Resort is planning something big.

Home to Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure, and Universal’s Volcano Bay Water Park, as well as the new and upcoming theme park Epic Universe, Universal Orlando Resort has plenty of thrilling and exciting attractions for visitors to enjoy. If you’re heading to Universal Studios Florida, you can ride plenty of classic rides like E.T. Adventure, MEN IN BLACK: Alien Attack, and Transformers: The Ride 3-D. Over at Islands of Adventure, rides like Jurassic World VelociCoaster, Jurassic Park River Adventure, and The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man.

Both theme parks are home to the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. Hogsmeade Village (at Islands of Adventure) and Diagon Alley (Universal Studios Florida) are connected by the Hogwarts Express and they’re home to attractions like Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, and Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts.

While all of these bring something different to Universal Studios Orlando, there still comes a time when you have to say goodbye to some of the most beloved attractions. Over the years, Universal fans have had to say goodbye to attractions like Kongfrontation, Back to the Future: The Ride, JAWS, Beetlejuice Graveyard Revue, Earthquake!, and many others.

Just recently, Universal Park fans said goodbye to Shrek 4-D as the attraction permanently closed to make way for Villain-Con Minion Blast– which is set to open soon— and the Woody Woodpecker KidZone, which is rumored to be replaced with a DreamWorks Land.

It’s not very often that an extinct attraction is brought back out of retirement, but a recent report indicates that this might be the case afterall.

HHN 365 shared the rumor that Universal Studios Orlando is reportedly planning a Halloween Horror Nights house that would be based on the extinct Islands of Adventure attraction Dueling Dragons.

An original house based on the extinct Islands of Adventure attraction "Dueling Dragons" is rumored to be coming to HHN 32. Would you be excited for this house? 🔥🧊 pic.twitter.com/MvEYqsdL1a — HHN 365 (@HHN365) June 26, 2023

For those who don’t remember, Dueling Dragons was originally located in the Lost Continent. The roller coaster attraction featured an “ice track” that was blue and a “fire track” that was red. The attraction closed and was rethemed in 2010 as Dragon Challenge. This coincided with Universal opening the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, adding the dragon-themed attraction to the Harry Potter-themed land, instead of part of the Lost Continent.

The coaster officially closed down in 2017 and was demolished. In its place, Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure was constructed. A tribute to Dragon Challenge can be found in the line queue. Upon exiting the room with cages on the ceiling, Guests can find a mural on the left wall that features fire and ice dragons and a message that says, “Dueling Club.”

Halloween Horror Nights will take place at Universal Studios Florida beginning September 1st and running through October. The After-Hours event requires a separately-purchased ticket. Ticket prices vary on the date, and more information can be found on Universal’s official website.

What do you think of the potential for this attraction? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!