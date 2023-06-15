BREAKING: Halloween Horror Nights Tickets Now on Sale

Universal Orlando Resort has officially announced the sale of its Halloween Horror Nights tickets going sale today! It’s time to get spooky.

It’s Time to Get Spooky – Halloween Horror Nights Tickets Now on Sale

While Disney World announced its popular Christmastime event, Universal Orlando Resort has officially announced they are finally selling its Halloween Horror Nights event tickets to the general public.

According to the official Universal Orlando Resort website, tickets are now on sale for the general public. The spooky event will occur on select nights from September 1 through October 31. This separate ticketed event does not include a full day at Universal Studios Florida.

Tickets for HHN start at $79.99. You can purchase the HHN Express Pass for $129.99. There is also an HHN R.I.P Tour ticket for $299.99 and an HHN Behind-the-Screams: Unmasking the Horror Tour ticket for $119.99.

Guests looking to make their spooky purchases can do so by heading to the official Universal Orlando Resort website or by clicking the link below:

https://www.universalorlando.com/web-store/en/us/add-ons?tab=Halloween%20horror%20nights

Universal Makes Official House Announcement

After what seemed like an eternity, Universal Orlando Resort has finally revealed an official haunted house coming to Halloween Horror Nights this year. Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us is coming to HHN. The house will be based on the wildly popular video game, not the MAX HBO television show of the same name.

In May, I reported about the rumor and possibility of this house coming to HHN in Orlando. It appears I stand correct, as Universal has officially revealed the news of this house coming to HHN. Universal also released the tagline and some merchandise for fans to rave over. The slogan has never been used for marketing campaigns as an official motto.