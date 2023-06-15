BREAKING: Halloween Horror Nights Tickets Now on Sale

Universal Orlando Resort has officially announced the sale of its Halloween Horror Nights tickets going sale today! It’s time to get spooky.
While Disney World announced its popular Christmastime event, Universal Orlando Resort has officially announced they are finally selling its Halloween Horror Nights event tickets to the general public.
According to the official Universal Orlando Resort website, tickets are now on sale for the general public. The spooky event will occur on select nights from September 1 through October 31. This separate ticketed event does not include a full day at Universal Studios Florida.
Tickets for HHN start at $79.99. You can purchase the HHN Express Pass for $129.99. There is also an HHN R.I.P Tour ticket for $299.99 and an HHN Behind-the-Screams: Unmasking the Horror Tour ticket for $119.99.
Universal Makes Official House Announcement
After what seemed like an eternity, Universal Orlando Resort has finally revealed an official haunted house coming to Halloween Horror Nights this year. Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us is coming to HHN. The house will be based on the wildly popular video game, not the MAX HBO television show of the same name.
In May, I reported about the rumor and possibility of this house coming to HHN in Orlando. It appears I stand correct, as Universal has officially revealed the news of this house coming to HHN. Universal also released the tagline and some merchandise for fans to rave over. The slogan has never been used for marketing campaigns as an official motto.
This year’s HHN tagline is “See You In The Fog.” However, a recently viral TikTok video alleged that Universal “stole” the slogan from another famous theme Park. You can read all about that here. Horror icon Chucky has also been officially announced to return to Universal Studios for this year’s HHN.
Other Rumored Haunted Houses Coming to HHN This Year
Besides the official news from Universal concerning HHN’s Last of Us house, there have been some pretty significant speculations and rumors surrounding the houses that could or could not be coming to HHN this year.
One of those rumors has been a Five Nights At Freddy’s house since the film is being produced and released by Universal Pictures this October. Another rumor has been the possibility of a house inspired by a blues musician who sells his soul to the devil for fame. But the most recent rumor comes directly from Universal Orlando Resort, as they have retweeted an exciting encrypted video from a world-famous music artist – Lady Gaga.
Here’s an unofficial speculation map that was updated on April 27:
