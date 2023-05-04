Universal Planning Major New ‘Harry Potter’ Ride, Public Documents Show

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando Resort is unlike anything you’ve experienced before.

Universal Destinations & Experiences brokered a deal with Warner Bros. and author J.K. Rowling to bring the beloved Harry Potter movies to life in their theme parks around the world. The largest Wizarding World, of course, is located at Universal Orlando Resort.

At Universal Studios Florida, fans can visit Diagon Alley and walk the streets where Harry Potter experienced the Wizarding World for the first time. In addition to many different experiences, the land is also home to Harry Potter and the Escape from Gringotts, a high-speed roller coaster attraction with a story that features all of the beloved characters from the franchise. Once you’ve experienced all that Diagon Alley has to offer, you can board the Hogwarts Express– as long as you have a Park-to-Park Ticket– and ride over to Universal’s Islands of Adventure, where Hogsmeade Village awaits you.

In Hogsmeade, fans can view Hogwarts Castle and take a ride on Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey. In addition, Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, and The Flight of the Hippogriff are also located in the land. If you have Universal Express, please keep in mind that you won’t be able to use it on Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, but Universal Orlando does offer Early Entry for all Hotel Guests– and select Universal Orlando Annual Passholders— to enjoy the Wizarding World, and other select attractions, before the theme park opens.

As much as there already is to do in the Wizarding World at Universal Studios Orlando, public documents reveal that there is going to be even more in the future.

Orlando ParkStop’s Alicia Stella was the first to report that new documents have come forward about what we should expect with the Wizarding World of Harry Potter expansion that will be in Epic Universe, Universal’s newest theme park that will open in 2025.

The Wizarding World land will be based in Paris and will likely take many themes from the Fantastic Beasts franchise. The land, according to these reports, will feature several retail and dining options, as well as 642-seat theater and a dark ride attraction. The show will feature live actors and special effects, but the plot of the show or how often it will run has yet to be revealed.

The anchor attraction will be based on the British Ministry of Magic, but the exact nature of what the ride will entail has not been revealed. There have been reports that Universal was attempting to bring back Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger), and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley) to reprise their roles in the ride, but this has not been confirmed.

Are you excited about Epic Universe? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments!