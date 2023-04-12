Guests Terrified as ‘Harry Potter’ Universal Ride Completely Blocked Off During Unknown Emergency

Harry Potter has been practically synonymous with Universal Orlando Resort since The Wizarding World of Harry Potter opened in 2010. From Diagon Alley at Universal Studios Florida to Hogsmeade at Islands of Adventure to the upcoming expansion at Epic Universe, there’s something for every fan of the Boy Who Lived.

On Tuesday, the exciting Harry Potter thrills descended into terror for some Universal Orlando Guests. Reddit user u/ValkyrieFlying recalled the moment Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey abruptly shut down, leading to an evacuation.

“The entire area is blocked off,” the Guest wrote. “They aren’t allowing anyone to go onto the ride, into the [queue], and near the gift shop. They aren’t even allowing anyone to gather their belongings from the lockers. Literally everyone left, even the team members.”

Universal Team Members suggested it may have been a fire alarm. “The gift shop and employee areas are in the same building as the attraction/queue, so that’s likely why everyone is leaving and no one is getting in,” u/erikapologist explained.

Thankfully, the issue was resolved quickly. Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey is operating normally with an 80-minute wait time at the time of this article’s publication.

More on Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey

One of the most iconic Harry Potter Universal rides, Forbidden Journey takes Wizards and Witches on an unforgettable journey beginning at Hogwarts Castle. This thrilling adventure is available to Guests at Universal Studios Hollywood and Islands of Adventure!

“Enter through the towering castle gates and make your way down the familiar passageways and corridors of Hogwarts™ School of Witchcraft and Wizardry,” reads the official Universal Orlando description. “Then soar above the castle grounds as you join Harry Potter™ and his friends on a thrilling adventure. Groundbreaking, state-of-the-art technology (and a little magic) creates a one-of-a-kind ride.”

Were you at Universal Islands of Adventure during the Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey closure? Share your experience with Inside the Magic in the comments.

Please note that the story outlined in this article is based on a personal Disney Parks Guest experience. No two Guest experiences are alike, and this article does not necessarily align with Inside the Magic’s personal views on Disney Park operations.