A beloved ride in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter may open sooner than expected.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter all started with the pen of author J.K. Rowling. After the books reached an insane amount of success, the movies followed with similar success. Starring Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley), and Emma Watson (Hermoine Granger), the eight films in the franchise went on to produce more than $7.7 billion at the box office and spawned a spinoff series, Fantastic Beasts, which has since seen three more movies made.

Universal Parks & Resorts inked a deal with Warner Bros. and J.K. Rowling to make the Wizarding World of Harry Potter come to life in its theme parks, and this is especially true at Universal Orlando Resort, where two distinct lands in the Wizarding World can be experienced.

At Universal Studios Florida, Guests can visit Diagon Alley and take a spin on Harry Potter and the Escape From Gringotts. Next door at Universal’s Islands of Adventure, Guests can enjoy Hogsmeade Village, which includes Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey, The Flight of the Hippogriff, and Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure. The two lands are connected together by the Hogwarts Express.

Recently, Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure— which is possibly the most popular ride at Universal Studios Orlando– closed down for refurbishment.

Inside the Magic previously shared a rumor that the attraction could be potentially opening earlier, but Universal Orlando recently confirmed that the ride is expected to be offline through March 5, 2023, meaning an opening date of March 6, 2023.

“We are still expecting the attraction to reopen following the scheduled maintenance period, which is currently slated to be complete on Monday, March 6. Stay tuned to the Official Universal Orlando Resort App for the latest updates about the destination.”

In addition to Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure, Popeye & Bluto’s BilgeRat Barges is also currently closed at the Universal Park. The water ride is expected to reopen on March 11, 2023.

