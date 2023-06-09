New Universal Attraction to Begin Testing Ahead of Opening

Universal Orlando Resort is gearing up for the grand opening of its newly-themed Minions Land. Part of this new land will be the highly anticipated Villain-Con Minion Blast, which is expected to open soon. Now, Team Members are rumored to have begun testing the ride. Here’s what we know.

What’s Been Going On With the Newly-Themed Minions Land in Universal Studios Florida?

Villain-Con Minion Blast has been in development for quite some time now, as construction walls have covered the surrounding area of the upcoming ride. Replacing the old Shrek: 4-D Ride, Villain-Con Minion Blast is set to debut this summer, and with June arriving, time will tell just how soon the attraction will open to the public.

Now, it seems the opening date for the attraction is approaching as construction walls have recently come down, revealing everything as Guests await an official opening date news brief from Universal Orlando Resort.

Besides the walls coming down for Villain-Con Minion Blast, the already-existing Minion Mayhem ride has had some refurbishment work done, along with a new Minions Land sign going up. A brand-new retail experience also opened recently, with Guests asking one final question: when will the attraction finally open?

Team Members Testing Out New Villain-Con Minion Blast?

Recently, in a RixFlix Universal Studios Florida update video, Rix went on to mention how, through his connections and sources, he had discovered that certain Team Members had been reached out about coming to Villain-Con Minion Blast to test out the ride ahead of its opening date, which Universal has not confirmed at this time.

At around the 2:13 minute mark, you can begin to hear Rix tell the audience that Team Members are currently testing out the ride. He does not specify who or which Team Members, but it can be deciphered that the Team Members will probably operate the attraction when it opens. This is standard for Universal as they want to ensure everything is running smoothly and working accordingly before letting the general public participate.

Currently, there is no word on when the ride will open, but Rix does mention his own guess, which puts the ride opening around July 4. But again – that is his analysis, but as all RixFlix fans know, he’s not always right but never wrong. But jokes aside, we are excited and eager to blast our way through Villain-Con and save the world. For now, this is purely speculative on the opening date for the attraction, but be sure to come back daily to Inside The Magic for more news like this!

