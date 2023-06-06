Universal Just Opened a Brand-New Retail Experience, Which Can Only Mean One Thing...

Get ready, folks; the Minions are taking over Universal Studios Florida. Universal announced today the opening of a new retail experience, which can only mean one thing…

The Minions Are Taking Over Universal Orlando Resort

Villain-Con Minion Blast has been in development for quite some time now, as construction walls have covered the surrounding area of the upcoming ride.

Replacing the old Shrek: 4-D Ride, Villain-Con Minion Blast is set to debut this summer, and with June arriving, time will tell just how soon the attraction will open to the public.

Now, it seems the opening date for the attraction is approaching as construction walls have recently come down, revealing everything as Guests await an official opening date news brief from Universal Orlando Resort.

Besides the walls coming down for Villain-Con Minion Blast, the already-existing Minion Mayhem ride has had some refurbishment work done, along with a new Minions Land sign going up.

The Minions are taking over Universal Studios Florida – and now, Universal has unexpectedly opened a brand-new retail experience focused on these lovable little yellow dudes.

A New Retail Experience Has Opened – Which Can Only Mean One Thing…

Universal announced today the opening of a new retail experience featured inside the newly themed Minions Land coming to Universal Orlando Resort this summer.

Dubbed Evil Stuff, Universal has unveiled a brand-new Minion-themed retail experience for fans of all ages to enjoy before its attraction opening.

The photos above show all the new merchandise centered around the popular Despicable Me film franchise, starring all your favorite baddies, Minions, and Gru. From t-shirts to lounge flies, it seems that Universal is not holding anything back regarding merch for Guests of all ages and genders.

Universal did not mention anything else about the ride or more details surrounding the retail experience. But Universal promised fans that more information would be released in the coming months.

Universal released the opening of this new retail experience just a couple of hours ago, with some of the social media’s biggest theme Park influencers being among the first to enter the store.

Theme Park Shark on Twitter shared some photos of the store along with some minor information about the retail experience:

Some awesome Vicious 6 gear available at the Minion Blast gift shop! The opening moment of Evil Stuff store at Universal Studios Florida. The exit gift shop of Villain-Con Minion Blast

Universal has yet to officially announce the new Villain-Con Minion Blast ride coming soon to the Park. Still, with the opening of this unique retail experience that will go along with the attraction, this can only mean one thing…

A major announcement is coming soon from Universal, revealing to the rest of us an opening date for the Villain-Con Minion Blast ride.

Are you thrilled about the new Villain-Con Minion Blast ride coming to Universal Studios Florida soon?