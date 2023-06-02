Construction Walls Come Down as New Universal Attraction Opening Date Imminently Approaching

The Minions are taking over Universal Studios Florida! The upcoming new attraction, Villain-Con Minion Blast, is inching closer to opening as construction walls have come down, revealing most of the outdoor portion of the ride.

Walls Come Down; Minions Go Up

Villain-Con Minion Blast has been in development for quite some time now, as construction walls have covered the surrounding area of the upcoming ride.

Replacing the old Shrek: 4-D Ride, Villain-Con Minion Blast is set to debut this summer, and with June arriving, time will tell just how soon the attraction will open to the public.

The ride will be a walk-through interactive experience that will take Guests to “Villain-Con – the biggest criminal convention on the planet” – to take part in an epic competition to see if they have what it takes to become the newest member of The Vicious 6, a notorious group of supervillains from the hit film, Minions: The Rise of Gru (2022).

Since its construction, the surrounding area towards the entrance to Universal Studios Florida has added a few more Minions-themed things, like the new Minions Land cafe area, which will feature more than one dining experience for Guests.

Villain-Con Minion Blast – New Images With Walls Down Released

A new and impressive Minions Land sign has also gone up, giving Guests the impression that “Minions Land” will surely take over soon.

But now, it seems that the new attraction opening soon has had its walls tumbling down, revealing everything as Guests await an official opening date news brief from Universal Orlando Resort.

Orlando Amusement (@OrlandoAmusmnt on Twitter) recently released some fantastic new photos of the Villain-Con Minion Blast ride, showcased below for your enjoyment!

As you can see above, the new ride will feature some great callbacks to the film, indicated by the posters along the wall of the attraction. Not to mention some great places to catch shade from the hot, beaming Florida sun.

Guests will likely be able to take some incredible photos of the attraction. The image above indicates character posters will surround the outdoor ride, giving off the impression of attending Villain-Con, like in the film.

This portion of the attraction will be where Guests will likely exit the ride before going through the gift shop, like all Universal rides. You can see the windows being covered by plastic, not to give away what kind of construction is happening inside the store.

More photos can be seen on Orlando Amusement’s Twitter account. Villain-Con Minion Blast is set to open this summer at Universal Studios Orlando Florida.

Follow Inside The Magic for more newsworthy articles like this one!

Are you thrilled to ride the new Minions attrition coming to Universal Orlando? Sound off in the comments below!