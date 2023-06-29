Universal Park Discontinues Its Annual Pass

Since COVID-19 hit theme parks in 2020, Annual Passes have become a hot commodity.

While Disneyland and Disney World still sell Passes – now rebranded as “Magic Keys” and “Incredi-Passes”- on occasion, competition is fierce (and the technology is slow). Disneyland Paris canceled its Annual Pass system in March and is still awaiting a replacement, while Tokyo Disney Resort is yet to re-debut anything similar to an Annual Pass since 2020.

In comparison, Universal Studios has continued to sell its Annual Passes – albeit at a higher rate than in the pre-COVID days. Universal has also been praised for providing more benefits for its Annual Passholders than Disney in recent memory.

For example, Universal Orlando has continued to offer its usual Passholder Appreciation Days with exclusive merchandise, food, and drink across both Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure.

But now, one Universal Resort is cutting its Annual Pass entirely. Universal Studios Japan just announced that it will stop selling its Universal Annual Pass as of August 31, 2023.

It will then introduce a replacement system titled “Universal Prime Annual Pass.” This will offer Guests the choice of two tiers. The first (and cheapest) is Universal Prime Annual Pass Standard, which costs ¥20,000 ($139) for adults and ¥14,000 ($97) for Guests under the age of 12. Select blackout dates will apply in every month of the year except June.

The highest tier will now be Universal Prime Annual Pass Grand Royal. This is free of blackout dates but costs ¥48,800 ($338) for adults and ¥33,200 ($230) for Guests under the age of 12. Guests will also get 10% off table service restaurants, be gifted a free original pin badge upon their first visit, and receive invites to USJ Special Fun Night.

After August 31, Universal Studios Japan Guests can continue to use their existing Annual Pass until its expiry date. They will then be prompted to upgrade to one of the Resort’s new Prime Annual Passes.

This announcement follows a hike in prices for regular Universal Studios Japan tickets. As of August 11, 2023, the maximum price for a one-day adult ticket will be raised to ¥10,400 yen ($74). Ticket prices currently range from ¥8,600 ($61) to ¥9,800 ($70) depending on the expected crowd levels.

How do you think Universal Studios could improve its Annual Passes? Let us know in the comments!