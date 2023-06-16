Universal Park Makes It Cheaper to Watch the Parade

in Universal Studios Japan

Posted on by Chloe Elizabeth Leave a comment
Mario parade float at Universal Studios Japan

Credit: Universal Studios Japan

If you’re looking for premium parade viewing, one Universal Park just made it even cheaper to book your spot.

With six Parks across the world, Universal provides thrills of all shapes and sizes. For the adrenaline junkies, there are the likes of Universal Orlando Resort’s Velocicoaster and Universal Studios Beijing’s Decepticoaster, while younger Guests can take their pick from gentler attractions such as E.T. Adventure, Despicable Me Minion Mayhem, and Florida’s upcoming Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast.

Jurassic World VelociCoaster at Universal Orlando Resort
Credit: Universal Orlando

One thing that unites Guests of all thrill levels is Universal’s array of shows and parades. While they may not have the same cult following as the entertainment at Disney Parks, Universal’s offerings are still packed with characters and beloved IP – making them a must-watch for any Guest.

If, however, you’re not into the idea of squeezing through the crowds to scout out a parade spot – or want to ensure you get the best view possible – some Universal Parks offer a paid add-on to ensure a premium experience.

Woman happy in front of the "NO LIMIT!" parade
Credit: Universal Studios Japan

At Universal Studios Japan, Guests have the option of purchasing a separate ticket for the Park’s “NO LIMIT! Parade Special Viewing Area.” Pricing for the viewing area previously ranged from ¥1,300 ($9.22) to ¥1,637 ($11.61) per person – but Universal just made it even cheaper to reserve your spot.

According to the Universal Studios Japan website, the minimum price is now ¥1,000 ($7.09) per Guest. While the official “NO LIMIT! Parade Special Viewing Area” still lists the minimum as ¥1,300, it appears the price has been lowered for available days in June.

Screenshot of parade seat booking
Credit: Universal Studios Japan

Universal’s “NO LIMIT! Parade” is billed as a “hot-and-dynamic parade,” featuring several parade debuts for characters from Super Mario and Pokémon. Expect to see Mario, Toad, Bowser, Luigi, Yoshi, and Peach racing down Mario Kart’s Rainbow Road, accompanied by Bowsers and the infamous Piranha Plants. Meanwhile, the Pokémon float features Charizard, Pikachu, Bulbasaur, Squirtle, Lugia, and Ho-Oh, alongside plenty of Pokémon trainers.

Pikachu on the Pokémon parade float at Universal Studios Japan
Credit: Universal Studios Japan

“NO LIMIT!” also includes appearances from the Minions, characters from SING, Elmo, Snoopy, and Hello Kitty. The parade debuted on March 1, 2023, making it Universal Studios Japan’s first parade since the Park first closed for the COVID-19 pandemic.

The price decrease for premium parade spots comes as Universal Studios Japan prepares to increase the price of admission. From August, the maximum price for a one-day adult ticket will be raised to ¥10,400 yen ($74). The cost currently ranges from ¥8,600 ($61) to ¥9,800 ($70) depending on the expected crowd levels.

Be the first to comment!