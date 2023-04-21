Brand-New ‘Super Mario Bros.’ Experience Headed to Universal This Summer

Let’s-a go, Mario fans – a brand-new experience is set to hit Universal Studios in July.

Over four decades since his debut, Mario is still video game royalty. The Italian plumber is famed for his never-ending quest to save Princess Peach from the monstrous Bowser – and the many mushroom-shaped powerups that help him along the way.

While you may think 42 years of heroics would weigh a plumber down, Mario is currently at the top of his game. With the opening of SUPER NINTENDO WORLD in Universal Studios Japan in 2021, followed by Universal Studios Hollywood’s land opening in 2023, Mario entered the world of theme park thrills. And thanks to the release – and immense success – of The Super Mario Bros. Movie (2023), he, Luigi, Peach, Toad, and company have also officially conquered the box office.

But Mario’s quest for world domination isn’t done yet. When Epic Universe opens at the Universal Orlando Resort in 2025, it’ll be home to its very own SUPER NINTENDO WORLD (complete with a Donkey Kong expansion). Universal Studios Japan is also set to welcome Donkey Kong in 2024.

In the meantime, Universal Studios Japan has announced yet another new Mario experience coming this summer.

From July 5 to August 24, 2023, the Park will host NO LIMIT! Super Mario Power Up Summer, an (ironically) limited-time event that will see Guests quite literally soak up the fun with Mario and friends.

Mario, Luigi, Toad, and Princess Peach have come straight from SUPER NINTENDO WORLD to join you in the water splashing festival and make it even more fun! And then comes…Bowser Jr.?!? Get totally soaked with incredible amounts of water and enjoy Mario’s world come to life at this exhilarating hot, but cool festival only held at the Park!

This takes place in Universal Studios Japan’s Gramercy Park, not SUPER NINTENDO WORLD – which should come as no surprise when you learn that the event involves a live show where Guests are routinely soaked with water pistols.

Guests will also be given a chance to purchase their own Mario-branded shooter and other exclusive merchandise, such as t-shirts that change color once wet.

While this is definitely the most unique experience headed to a Universal Studios Park, it’s not the only new addition. Universal Studios Florida welcomes Illumination’s Villain-Con Minion Blast – a brand-new shooter ride inspired by Minions: Rise of Gru (2022) – this summer, while Islands of Adventure is thought to be set to commence work on a mysterious new area following the closure of Poseidon’s Fury in May. Rumors of possible replacements include a Harry Potter extension and a land inspired by another Nintendo franchise, Legend of Zelda.