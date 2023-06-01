Universal Raises Ticket Prices, Increase Effective From August

As of this August, a trip to one of Universal’s Parks will be even more expensive.

With five resorts across the world, Universal Destinations & Experiences is as much a go-to for a fun and thrill-packed vacation as Disney. Its locations in Hollywood, Orlando, Singapore, Beijing, and Japan are filled with attractions inspired by the world of cinema – from Spider-Man and Harry Potter to Despicable Me (2010), Shrek (2001), and Jurassic Park (1993).

Outside of the United States, the company’s most-visited Park is Universal Studios Japan, which ranks as the thirteenth most popular theme park in the entire world.

There’s a lot going on at Universal Studios Japan over the next few years, including the opening of a SUPER NINTENDO WORLD expansion themed to the Donkey Kong Country, as well as the much-discussed (but still relatively mysterious) replacement for The Amazing Adventures of Spider-Man when it closes the Daily Bugle doors for good in January 2024.

It’s also rumored to be renovating its Jurassic Park: The Ride attraction into something similar to the original ride’s replacement over at Universal Studios Hollywood, where it’s now known as Jurassic World: The Ride.

That’s why it’s not entirely surprising that – just like most theme parks in 2023 – Universal Studios Japan is set to increase the cost of entry.

As of August 11, 2023, the maximum price for a one-day adult ticket will be raised to ¥10,400 yen ($74). The cost currently ranges from ¥8,600 ($61) to ¥9,800 ($70) depending on the expected crowd levels.

This follows similar price increases at Universal Studios Parks across the world. In April, Universal Orlando Resort raised the cost of its Annual Passes. Late last year, Universal Studios Hollywood also made parking more expensive for Guests, and in May it doubled the price of one of its most popular food items.

To purchase Universal Studios Japan tickets, visit the USJ Ticketing website.