Universal Studios Sees Another Price Increase For Guests

Universal Studios just raised its prices again, meaning Guests visiting will have to shell out a few more bucks to park.

Unfortunately, Universal Studios just raised its prices for parking at the Resort. Now, the front gate is $70, and preferred is $50.This is far from the first time we have seen Universal increase parking fees.

Currently, prices for parking at Universal Studios Hollywood look like this:

Daily Parking Fees Per Vehicle

Daily Parking Fees Per Vehicle General Parking Before 5pm – $30

General Parking After 5pm – $10

Preferred Parking Before 5pm – $50

Preferred Parking After 5pm – $20

Front Gate Parking – $70 General Parking is subject to availability. Parking rate may change without notice. Valet Parking Standard Rates $25 for First 2 Hours

$45 after 2 Hours Valet Parking With Validation from CityWalk Full-Service Restaurant $10 for 0 – 2.5 Hours

$15 for 2.5 – 3.5 Hours

$45 after 3.5 Hours

Universal Studios Hollywood includes a full-day, movie-based theme park and Studio Tour. As a leading global entertainment destination, Universal Studios Hollywood delivers highly themed immersive lands that translate to real-life interpretations of iconic movie and television shows. Attractions include The Wizarding World of Harry Potter which features a bustling Hogsmeade village and such critically-acclaimed rides as Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey and Flight of the Hippogriff”, the new mega attraction Jurassic World—The Ride featuring the spectacularly realistic Indominus rex dinosaur, and the all-new ride The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash! Other immersive lands include Despicable Me Minion Mayhem and Super Silly Fun Land as well as Springfield, hometown of America’s favorite TV family, located adjacent to the award-winning The Simpsons Ride and DreamWorks Theatre featuring Kung Fu Panda Adventure.

The world-renowned Studio Tour is Universal Studios Hollywood’s signature attraction, inviting guests behind-the-scenes of the world’s biggest and busiest movie and television production studio where they can also experience such thrill rides as Fast & Furious—Supercharged and King Kong 360 3D. Universal CityWalk, located adjacent to the theme park, features such popular restaurants as VIVO Italian Kitchen, Antojitos Cocina Mexicana, Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville, NBC Sports Grill & Bar and Voodoo Doughnut, along with dynamic shopping and entertainment options, including Universal Cinema, featuring deluxe recliner seating in screening room quality theatres.

Will you be visiting Universal Studios Hollywood soon?