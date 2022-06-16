Universal Attraction Crashes Into Tree With Guests Onboard

An iconic attraction at Universal Studios suffered a crash with Guests aboard.

The world-famous, behind-the-scenes Studio Tour is a hallmark Universal Studios Hollywood attraction that, for over 55 years, has taken millions of Guests from around the world through authentic movie and television production studios, featuring iconic sets made famous in blockbuster movies such as Back to the Future (1985) and rides such as Fast & Furious—Supercharged and King Kong 360 3-D.

Just recently, however, the tram was seen running off the road and into a tree with Guests aboard.

User @deestagramm shared the video on TikTok.

Tram Crash at Universal #universalstudioshollywood #universal

As you can see the tram crashed with the trains filled. It seems the backend of the tram didn’t quite make the turn. At this time, no injuries have been reported in association with the crash.

Just recently, Universal Studios Hollywood announced a major change to the attraction, including converting the trams from diesel to electric.

Universal’s official description of The World-Famous Studio Tour reads:

Visit 13 city blocks on 400-plus acres of historic studio lot in the largest set construction project in studio history, built with creative consultation from Steven Spielberg himself. You’ll laugh along with comedian Jimmy Fallon, the video host of the Studio Tour. The star of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” introduces entertaining clips seen on HD monitors in the trams to augment the live Studio Tour guide narration. Plus, Telemundo’s Carmen Villalobos takes on a new leading role as the video host of our Spanish-language Studio Tour. The new vignettes provide entertaining insights for guests designed to complement the live narration provided by expert Studio Tour guides. We offer Studio Tours in Spanish on select days. Please check digital boards located throughout the Park for tour times during your visit.

