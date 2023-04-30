Are Fans Abandoning Disney for Universal?

Are fans jumping ship from the Most Magical Place on Earth to visit its biggest competitor?

The Disney Parks are something of a sore spot for some fans right now. A lot of loyal fans are having frustrations with the Parks, Walt Disney World especially, from across the spectrum. Some are upset with the company’s political and social involvement with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and the recent lawsuit Disney filed against him. Others are frustrated with the park experience, believing that planning a Disney vacation has become needlessly complicated, especially with the advent of Genie+.

There’s been some recent talk on social media of many Guests choosing to spend their vacation time and money at Universal Orlando Resort instead of Walt Disney World. But what does Universal have that Disney doesn’t?

When you really think about it, Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort aren’t as similar as one might think. Sure, they’re both Orlando theme park resorts with high levels of theming and state-of-the-art attractions, but that’s where a lot of the similarities end, especially when you get into planning logistics.

According to some fans, one big advantage of a Universal vacation over a Disney one is the ease of planning. Universal Orlando Resort requires no prior Park reservations, a limited need for dining reservations, and their Express system is much easier to operate than Genie+. “It’s nice at Universal not having to plan your entire day around timed ride entries,” says one user on Reddit. Those staying at select Universal Resort Hotels also get complimentary access to the Universal Express system, which is a big perk that Disney doesn’t offer.

Speaking of Resort Hotels, it is much, much, MUCH cheaper to stay on property at Universal Orlando Resort than it is at Walt Disney World. Guests in general find themselves spending a lot less money at Universal than at Walt Disney World. While the ticket prices are comparable, Universal’s tickets and hotel stays include more for the same price, offering a lot of bang for your buck.

So what does Disney have a leg up on? Many fans say that Disney still wins in the theming competition; while areas like The Wizarding World of Harry Potter match the theming levels of Walt Disney World, the same can’t be said for every part of Universal’s theme parks. Some fans also have gripes with Universal’s locker system, as a large majority of the attractions require their use, and one fan on Reddit stated, “I hate how much of a time waste it feels like, I hate elbowing people on my way to my locker. In my last visit people actually just threw their backpacks on the floor of the locker room while people tripped. BIG, big, con for me.”

But lockers may be a small price to pay for such a difference in price and ease of planning; after all, even if you’re doing a theme park vacation, you actually want to relax, right?

This age-old debate will likely never be settled, but one thing is becoming clear; many fans who are tired of spending thousands of dollars, having to use an app for everything, and waking up at 6 a.m. only to miss out on a virtual queue are thinking about heading a little further up the highway.