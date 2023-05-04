Universal Doubles the Price of Food in SUPER NINTENDO WORLD

Another price increase just hit Universal Studios Hollywood – and this time, they’re coming for the adorable treats in SUPER NINTENDO WORLD.

Inspired by the likes of Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, and other Nintendo gaming staples, SUPER NINTENDO WORLD has proved itself to be one of Universal’s most welcome additions in years.

The land – which originally opened at Universal Studios Japan in 2021 – includes the interactive dark ride Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge, as well as the Park’s cutest eatery, Toadstool Cafe. Headed up by Chef Toad himself, this invites Guests to try foods inspired by the world of Nintendo.

Inside the Toad House is Toadstool Cafe. Indulge in tasty dishes crafted by Chef Toad and watch playful scenery of the Mushroom Kingdom through the windows. Chef Toad’s menu even offers gluten-free and vegetarian options.

Food options include Super-Star Chicken Salad, Toadstool Cheesy Garlic Knots, ? Block Tiramisu, Mt. Beanpole Cake, the Mt. Beanpole Cake, and Super Mushroom Soup – a particularly adorable entrée served up in mushroom cap crockery.

When the cafe first opened, the Super Mushroom Soup (and the Tomato Soup, which is also served in a mushroom) cost Guests $10 with the option to pay more and keep the bowl.

Now, however, the menu on the Universal Studios Hollywood website lists the price of both soups as $19.99 – forcing Guests to purchase the bowl no matter what.

Not only is that a 100% markup, but for Guests who ordinarily wouldn’t have bought a plastic mushroom bowl, there’s the added burden of having to figure out what to do with a soup-stained unwanted purchase.

This joins the latest in a line of increases from Universal. Earlier this week, Universal Orlando raised the price of the iconic Big Pink Donut from The Simpsons to $10.99, while April saw price increases for the Resort’s Annual Passes.