Universal’s New ‘Mario’ Attraction Malfunctions, Guests Evacuated

Universal is continuing to update and build new attractions and worlds for Guests to enjoy. Universal Studios Hollywood is in the process of opening Super Nintendo World, which will host a grand opening on February 17, 2023.

In Orlando, Universal is building a third theme park called Epic Universe which will open in 2025. Also, Universal just released that they are building a third park in America, which will be located in Frisco, Texas.

When open, Super Nintendo World will take Guests into the world of Super Mario. You’ll be able to battle Team Bowser on Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge, dine at Toadstool Cafe, and level up with Nintendo-themed merchandise from the 1-UP Factory store. While Super Nintendo World has not officially opened yet, Guests are being treated to previews right now.

In addition, reservations may be required because capacity is limited and based on space available throughout the day.

However, as the land is in Technical Rehearsal, it should be expected that it might experience a few hiccups along the way.

On TikTok shows Guests enjoying Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge for the passholder preview. However, while on the new attraction, the vehicles completely stopped and they spun in circle for about five minutes. Then, Team Members turned the lights on to the attraction. These Guests had to be evacuated from the attraction after around 20 minutes.

Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge is described as “experience Mario Kart like never before.” Put on the special goggles and battle Team Bowser on iconic Mario Kart courses alongside Mario, Luigi, and Princess Peach. Collect digital coins and throw shells to win the Golden Cup on the groundbreaking Mario Kart ride with cutting-edge technology.

While Universal Team Members do their best at keeping rides and attractions running smoothly, some errors and technical difficulties can happen while Guests are on or waiting for attractions. Team Members do their best at getting the rides back and running as fast as possible, and the safety of Guests is their main concern.

What do you think Universal Studios Hollywood will do to prevent errors from happening to this new attraction? Let us know in the comments.