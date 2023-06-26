Universal Studios Florida Location Closed Indefinitely

A popular hang-out spot at the Universal Studios Resort in Orlando, Florida, has closed for an indefinite amount of time.

In recent years, the Universal Orlando Resort has really stepped its game up, offering Guests some of the most exhilarating theme park adventures in the country.

The two newest additions to the Resort are Hagrid’s Magical Creatures Motorbike Adventure and Jurassic World VelociCoaster, which are both thrilling roller coasters. Guests exit both of these rides absolutely speechless, with some even claiming they’re the best attractions in Florida.

Unfortunately, a not-so-thrilling event took place at the Resort, with a popular quick-service location closing.

Mel’s Drive-In has closed at Universal Studios Florida. Inside the Magic reported on this upcoming closure a few weeks ago, and now, the time has come to say goodbye (for now).

This location closed on June 26, 2023, and currently has no reopening date:

Mel’s Drive-In is closed for refurbishment. The timeline for this refurbishment is unknown at this time.

Mel’s Drive-In is a fantastic spot to take a breather from the hustle and bustle of the Orlando Resort. “Prepare to rock around the clock,” states Universal. “This American Graffiti-inspired 50s drive-in features golden oldies on the jukebox and shiny vintage cars out front.”

The Universal Orlando Resort is set to expand very soon, with work well underway for Epic Universe. This expansion will act as the Resort’s third theme park, bringing in a whole host of new and exciting rides and attractions.

At Epic Universe, Guests will find dozens of new experiences waiting for them. This new Park will feature a new Wizarding World of Harry Potter area as well as SUPER NINTENDO WORLD.

Epic Universe is set to open in the summer of 2025.

