“Disgusting,” Disney World “Reeks of Urine,” Says Guest

One Guest shared their thoughts online, revealing part of Walt Disney World may be in desperate need of cleaning.

Guests visiting the Walt Disney World Resort will notice there are plenty of ways to navigate the Parks. Guests can utilize various forms of transportation to traverse the massive Resort. Guests can, of course, hop on a Walt Disney World bus to get to and from the Parks, hotels, and Disney Springs.

Guests can also climb aboard a water taxi to get to the Parks and Disney Springs. One of the best ways to get around has to be Disney’s Skyliner.

This service takes Guests high above Walt Disney World, offering a quick and easy solution for those needing to get to EPCOT and Hollywood Studios. However, DIsney World’s Monorail service is by far the coolest and most iconic mode of transportation.

This “futuristic” train-like mode of transport takes Guests to Magic Kingdom and EPCOT, as well as Disney’s Polynesian, Grand Floridian, and Contemporary Resorts.

Unfortunately, the Monorail is quite old, taking Guests across the Resort for decades. Over the years, the Monorail has seen some rough times.

One Guest shared their thoughts online, which garnered lots of attention within the Disney Parks community.

“We rode two different monorails on the way to the contemporary and back (silver/grey and yellow/gold for those wondering), and both absolutely reeked of urine,” stated the Guest. “It was so bad in the silver/grey one that I was nauseous and desperate to get off, even after just the extremely short trip from MK to the contemporary.”

The Guest said it was “unbelievable” that the Monorail was in such a “disgusting” state.

We’ve noticed quite an array of smells on the Disney World Monorail over the years, and we honestly aren’t that surprised.

The Monorail has been in operation since 1971 at Walt Disney World in Orlando and remains one of the most popular ways to get around the massive Resort. Millions of Guests have taken a trip on the Monorail, all of whom would have been dealing with the brutal Florida heat and humidity.

Disneyland also features a Monorail service, as does Tokyo Disneyland.

Have you noticed any bad smells on Walt Disney World’s Monorail?