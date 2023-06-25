Disney Celebrates July 4th Despite Ongoing Florida Battle

Despite the ongoing battle between Florida politics and the iconic theme parks, Disney celebrates July 4 as a clear statement of the values of ‘Independence Day.’

Disney Celebrates Independence Day in Style

Despite the ongoing push and shove of “Don’t Say Gay” vs. Disney, there’s no backing down when it comes to this classic American holiday. Disney celebrates July 4th in cutting-edge ways that keep visitors on their toes. But it’s not about an increased police presence or the crowds of LGBTQ+ supporters descending on Florida. It’s about the intersection of America and Disney.

There is an old story about the First World War, where both sides set down their arms to acknowledge a holiday. If history repeats itself, perhaps a great Independence Day is in store for Florida. Or if more recent history does the same, it could be much worse.

What to Expect as Disney Celebrates July 4

Disney theme parks set some pretty high expectations. When you do fireworks regularly, an accurate July 4 means going all out on attractions. The Magic Kingdom declares its plans as “Disney’s Celebrate America! – A Fourth of July Concert in the Sky.” It runs on both the third and the fourth of July.

EPCOT characters plan to reprise their “Spirit of ’76” fanciful gear and roam The American Adventure during the day. The pyrotechnics promises to impress and sate visitors’ hunger. Walt Disney Resort plans on impressive eats like the vanilla panna cotta popsicle or the Fourth of July Liege Waffle.

There’s no shortage of interest from Disney stars, with Dwayne Johnson celebrating early and embracing the real meaning of the day.

Let's #RockTheNation Tweet me your best July 4th pic, your hometown & use the hashtag. Top pics go on my Facebook! pic.twitter.com/jyxjhpW2 — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) July 4, 2012

Reminding Disney Fans About Independence

Independence is America’s beating heart, but everyone has a unique take on the definition. Disney’s July 4th celebrations show defiance against the silencing attempts from the Floridian government. It serves as a reminder that they work towards a fair and liberated society.

Disney theme parks are just one piece of the puzzle, though they host Main Street, U.S.A. Celebrating that without the individual, there can be no greater good, Disney acknowledges Americana throughout the year. The Disney Fourth of July celebration promises to highlight these values with some good old ‘inspiration.’

What’s your take on the Disney July 4th celebrations? Let’s hear your thoughts in the comments down below!