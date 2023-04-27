Disney Park Welcomes New Addition to Main Street, U.S.A.

A new addition just hit Main Street, U.S.A., at Disneyland Paris.

Inspired by an old-school American town, Main Street, U.S.A. is the first land Guests enter at most Disneyland-style Parks across the globe.

The original at the Disneyland Resort is inspired by Walt Disney’s hometown of Marceline, Missouri. However, other Parks have put their own spin on the street over the years, with Disneyland Paris taking its cues from the 1920s, ragtime, and Americana baseball culture.

Like its Disneyland and Magic Kingdom counterparts, Disneyland Paris’ Main Street, U.S.A. is home to staples such as the Main Street Vehicles, the Emporium, and windows emblazoned with names of figures important to Disney history. That includes the likes of Marty Sklar (the former international ambassador for Walt Disney Imagineering), Frank Wells (former president of The Walt Disney Company), Michael Eisner (former CEO), and Walt Disney himself.

Not just any Disney employee can find themselves with a “Window on Main Street” – but as of April 25, one more name was added to the Street’s honorable ranks.

After a 27-year career with The Walt Disney Company, Disneyland Paris COO Daniel Delcourt was gifted his very own Window to mark his retirement.

According to DLP Report, Delcourt received his window on April 25, the day before his retirement. His Window dubbed him the “proprietor” of the Main Street, U.S.A. business “Main Street Bicycle Tours,” where he’s given the slogan “Grasp life by the handlebars!”

Delcourt started his Disney journey at Disneyland Paris’ Sequoia Lodge, where he was Head of Restaurants. Since then, he’s worked his way up to Senior Manager of Operations at Disney Village, led Disney’s Davy Crockett Ranch and Golf Disneyland, and returned to lead Disney’s Sequoia Lodge. He also served a stint at Disneyland Resort before returning to Disneyland Paris as the Chief Operating Officer in 2014.

He is succeeded by Christophe Murphy, who has spent 32 years at The Walt Disney Company and was previously Vice President of Operations at Walt Disney Attractions Japan.