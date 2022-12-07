Disney to Show Backstage Look With “People Behind the Parks”

A definite must have for fans of Disney parks!

The Disney Parks are full of Easter Eggs. Guests can look around and find dozens, if not hundreds of hidden Mickeys around the parks. Sharp eyed attendees can also spot little things like the house of the “Little Man of Disneyland” (1955) in Adventureland, but it doesn’t take much to notice the names on the windows of Main Street USA. What those names mean, and what each of those people did, however, might take a little bit of digging.

When Walt Disney opened Disneyland in 1955, there were many people to thank for the tremendous effort. An entire department, WED, later Imagineering, had been created to bring the dream to life, and bring it to life they did. Diehard fans of the the Disney parks are familiar with the names of legends such as Marc Davis, Harper Goff, Bob Gurr, Claude Coats and many others who took designs for a park which was unprecedented, and made it a reality. To thank these hard working Imagineers, a simple speech, or thank you card wouldn’t do. Walt, the dream maker, decided to dream big.

Each window that bears a name on Main Street USA, both in Disneyland and the Walt Disney World Resort, is the name of a passionate designer, creator, or fabricator that served as an Imagineer on, or was an inspiration for that particular Disney Park. These names stand as a lasting testament to that first generation of dreamers that have brought, as Walt put it, so much “Joy and inspiration to all the world”. Now, thanks to a new release by Disney Books, fans can learn the stories behind why each of these people merited such an honor.

“People Behind the Disney Parks: Stories of Those Honored with a Window on Main Street, U.S.A.” (2023) promises to go into detail on each of these names, and the stories that make them so special. Not only that, but, according to the description on their webpage, the book will also showcase concept art, and behind the scenes details of not only Main Street, but the castles that adorn the end of each Main Street park. “People Behind the Disney Parks” promises to be a book that fans of the Disney Parks the world over will want on their shelf, and one that will shed some light on some very well deserving people.

The new book is available for preorder now, and will be released by Disney Books on March 7th 2023.

What do you think of the names on the windows on Main Street? Let us know in the comments below!