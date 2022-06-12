Main Street, U.S.A. Packed With Guests as Summertime Nears

Magic Kingdom is one of four theme parks located at Walt Disney World. In addition to riding rides such as Big Thunder Mountain, Jungle Cruise, Haunted Mansion, Splash Mountain, “it’s a small world”, Space Mountain, and others, Guests can also catch what many refer to as the 3 o’clock parade, Festival of Fantasy, which just recently returned to Magic Kingdom.

And at nighttime, Guests can watch the newly debuted fireworks show, Disney Enchantment, which replaced the now retired, Happily Ever After, for Disney World’s 50th anniversary.

It seems as though families are eager to visit Magic Kingdom to see everything the 50th anniversary celebrations have to offer as Main Street, U.S.A. was seen packed wall to wall with happy Guests.

Reddit user RNBlue22 shared a photo to the social media platform showing the crowd levels on a Sunday afternoon in June. The Disney World Guest said:

It was so crowded on main street, lots of people in the shops too. This was taken in the late afternoon, but all 3 days looked like this everywhere in the park.

We do want to note that recently, Disney CFO Christine McCarthy stated that Park’s capacity would never return to normal as they are “managing things differently now”. This sparked quite the conversation amongst Disney fans as many can’t imagine what “full capacity” would look like considering how packed the Parks are now.

Keep in mind, if you plan on visiting Walt Disney World, you will need a valid Park ticket as well as a Park Pass reservation. The new Disney Park Pass reservation system was introduced when the theme parks reopened after temporarily closing due to the ongoing pandemic. The reasoning behind this new system is to help Disney monitor and control the crowd levels and capacity on any given day.

In 2020, Chairman of Parks, Experiences and Products Josh D’Amaro indicated that the newly implemented Park Pass system is a “new normal” that isn’t going away anytime soon, if ever, so Guests should get accustomed to utilizing the Disney Park Pass system if they are planning a trip to Walt Disney World.

Have you been to Disney World recently? What were the crowd levels like when you visited? Let us know in the comments below.