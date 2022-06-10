Guests Experience Insane Crowds and Extreme Chaos at Magic Kingdom

Guests poured out of Magic Kingdom last night after families experienced everything the Most Magical Place on Earth had to offer.

In addition to riding rides such as Big Thunder Mountain, Jungle Cruise, Haunted Mansion, Splash Mountain, “it’s a small world”, Space Mountain, and others, Guests can also catch what many refer to as the 3 o’clock parade, Festival of Fantasy, which just recently returned to the Park.

At nighttime, Guests can watch the newly debuted fireworks show, Disney Enchantment, which replaced the now retired, Happily Ever After, for Disney World’s 50th anniversary.

After the fireworks ended, thousands of Guests attempted to leave the theme park as Magic Kingdom was closing for the evening, which resulted in massive crowds and a huge backup outside the train station.

Magic Kingdom Guest and Annual Passholder, Daniel L. visited the theme park last night and as he tried to leave, he was met with insane crowd levels and chaos. “I’ve never seen it this bad,” Daniel said. “One [Guest] with heat stroke and one [Guest] with a panic attack.”

Daniel sent the following videos to Inside the Magic showing the crowd levels and chaos he encountered yesterday evening, which you can see below.

The first video was taken at approximately 10:23 p.m. EST.

The second video was taken at approximately 11:40 p.m. EST.

Keep in mind, if you plan on visiting Walt Disney World, you will need a valid Park ticket as well as a Park Pass reservation. The new Disney Park Pass reservation system was introduced when the theme parks reopened after temporarily closing due to the ongoing pandemic. The reasoning behind this new system is to help Disney monitor and control the crowd levels and capacity on any given day.

In 2020, Chairman of Parks, Experiences and Products Josh D’Amaro indicated that the newly implemented Park Pass system is a “new normal” that isn’t going away anytime soon, if ever, so Guests should get accustomed to utilizing the Disney Park Pass system if they are planning a trip to Walt Disney World.

Additionally, we do want to note that recently, Disney CFO Christine McCarthy stated that Park’s capacity would never return to normal as they are “managing things differently now”. This sparked quite the conversation amongst Disney fans as many can’t imagine what “full capacity” would look like considering how packed the Parks are now.

Have you ever seen crowds like this at Magic Kingdom? Let us know in the comments below.