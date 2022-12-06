Disney Park Partners With Popular Coffee Brand to Bring New Guest Experiences

Coffee is a staple when visiting the Disney Parks, whether that involves grabbing a quick Starbucks drink in Downtown Disney or Market House on Main Street, U.S.A., to prepare for a day at Disneyland, or finding a specialty coffee beverage at a Joffrey’s location at Disney Springs or any of the Walt Disney World Parks. Coffee makes a great start to your day, especially while at the Parks.

And today, Disneyland Paris has announced that Guests at its Resort can find some new delicious caffeinated drinks, thanks to its new partnership.

Disneyland Paris has signed a five-year partnership with Lavazza Group, which will now be the Resort’s Official Partner for Coffee. This will feature Lavazza Group’s brands Lavazza, which is well-known authentic Italian coffee, as well as Carte Noire, which is a leading coffee brand in France’s retail market.

This partnership will bring more value to Disneyland Paris’ hot beverage offerings as well as continue to reinforce its goal for sustainability. Lavazza products and services will now be found at Disneyland Paris Resort, giving Guests an experience filled with unique taste and quality.

Not only does this partnership support Disneyland Paris’ vision for sustainability, but it also helps meet corporate social responsibility goals:

By choosing La Reserva de ¡Tierra ! – a range containing coffees from territories and communities involved in social responsibility projects, promoted and managed by Lavazza Foundation – Disneyland Paris is proud to offer its guests Rainforest Alliance Certified™ products, an NGO which promotes the rights and well-being of workers’ communities, supporting farms to meet rigorous social and environmental standard.

Not only will Lavazza products be available for purchase at the Disneyland Paris Resort, but the brand will also partner up with Disneyland Paris chefs to create recipes that can only be found at the Resort. In fact, four new oat-based drinks can now be found at The Coffee Grinder on Main Street, U.S.A., in Disneyland Park.

Additionally, Disneyland Paris and Lavazza Group will create joint communication and marketing campaigns in Europe to promote these brands, this partnership, and how this collaboration will reflect the qualities such as creativity, optimism, and spontaneity that make these two brands stand out.

Laure Albouy, Vice President Business Strategy & Integration of Disneyland Paris, commented on how the Resort is looking forward to celebrating its 30th anniversary with this coffee brand:

“As Disneyland Paris is celebrating its 30th Anniversary, we are delighted to have Lavazza Group by our side to celebrate the beginning of this new era for the resort. Our companies, that have a strong set of shared values around excellence and passion will now create joint marketing activations throughout Europe. And of course, our guests now have the pleasure to enjoy the Lavazza coffee experiences across the resort.”

Additionally, Mauro Mantovani, Chief Commercial Officer Lavazza Group, stated how beneficial the partnership is to both companies:

“We share many values with Disneyland Paris: the search for excellence, innovation, passion and, of course, fun. This agreement, which is part of Lavazza’s internationalization strategy, reaffirms that France is a key market for us and gives us the opportunity to further showcase our quality products to an international audience.”

Have you ever tried Lavazza’s coffee? What do you think about this new partnership? Tell us in the comments!