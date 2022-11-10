Your Guide to Holiday Eats at Walt Disney World Resort Hotels

Walt Disney World Resort transformed from Halloween to Christmas decorations overnight on November 1, so the festive season is well underway at the Disney Parks.

From November 8 to December 22, take in the most wonderful time of the year at Magic Kingdom with Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party! At EPCOT, delight in the International Festival of the Holidays and the star-studded Candlelight Processional.

If you’re not planning a Disney Park visit, the Walt Disney World Resort hotels have you covered. Let’s go over the official Disney Eats Foodie Guide to the holidays at Walt Disney World Resort hotels!

Multiple Resorts

Guests won’t have to travel far to delight in this festive fare, available at various Walt Disney World Resort hotels. From Disney Parks Blog:

Apple Tart: Classic apple tart with crunchy streusel and cinnamon glaze (Available Dec. 25 only; mobile order available); Available at the following: World Premiere at Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort Intermission at Disney’s All-Star Music Resort End Zone at Disney’s All-Star Music Resort Landscape of Flavors at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort Centertown Market at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort Sassagoula Floatworks and Food Factory at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter Riverside Mill Food Court at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside Everything POP Shopping & Dining at Disney’s Pop Century Resort



Christmas Feast: Roasted turkey dinner, cornbread stuffing, mashed potatoes with turkey gravy, seasonal vegetables, and cranberry relish (Available Dec. 25 only; mobile order available); Available at the following: World Premiere at Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort Intermission at Disney’s All-Star Music Resort End Zone at Disney’s All-Star Music Resort Landscape of Flavors at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort Centertown Market at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort Contempo Cafe at Disney’s Contemporary Resort Sassagoula Floatworks and Food Factory at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter Riverside Mill Food Court at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside Capt. Cook’s at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort Everything POP Shopping & Dining at Disney’s Pop Century Resort



Peppermint Bark: Dark and white chocolate with peppermint (Available Dec. 1 through 31); Available at the following: World Premiere at Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort Intermission at Disney’s All-Star Music Resort End Zone at Disney’s All-Star Music Resort Landscape of Flavors at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort Centertown Market at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort Sassagoula Floatworks and Food Factory at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter Riverside Mill Food Court at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside Everything POP Shopping & Dining at Disney’s Pop Century Resort

Walking in a Plant-based Snowland: Chocolate cupcake with vanilla buttercream and a flurry of snowflake sprinkles (Plant-based) (Gluten/ Wheat Friendly) (New) (Available Dec. 1 through 31; mobile order available); Available at the following: World Premiere at Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort Intermission at Disney’s All-Star Music Resort End Zone at Disney’s All-Star Music Resort Landscape of Flavors at Disney’s Art of Animation Resort Centertown Market and Spyglass Grill at Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort Sassagoula Floatworks and Food Factory at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter Riverside Mill Food Court at Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside Everything POP Shopping & Dining at Disney’s Pop Century Resort



Disney’s All-Star Resorts

At these three vibrantly-themed value Resorts, Guests can delight in a trio of holiday treats! From Disney Parks Blog:

Disney’s All-Star Movies Resort and Disney’s All-Star Sports Resort World Premiere Food Court and End Zone Food Court (Available Dec. 1 through 31; mobile order available) All Star Christmas Tree: Gingerbread-spiced macaron Christmas tree with passionfruit ganache, coconut buttercream, and a white chocolate (all) star (New) Disney’s All-Star Music Resort Intermission Food Court (Mobile order available)

All Star Christmas Tree: Gingerbread-spiced macaron Christmas tree with passionfruit ganache, coconut buttercream, and a white chocolate (all) star (New) (Available Dec. 1 through 31)

Gingerbread Sundae: Gingerbread soft-serve served in a waffle bowl topped with M&M’s chocolate candies, chocolate sauce, and a chocolate gingerbread boy (New) (Available Dec. 1 through 31)

Candy Cane Latte: Café latte with peppermint and white chocolate (New) (Available Dec. 1 through Dec. 31)

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Lodge

Experience the breathtaking wildlife-themed holiday decor while enjoying sweet and savory holiday treats! From Disney Parks Blog:

Jiko – The Cooking Place (Available Dec. 24 through 31) Holiday Feast: Bone-in ribeye, preserved lemon and almond haricot verts, herb roasted potatoes, roasted radicchio, and tart cherry wine reduction The Mara (Available Nov. 28 through Dec. 31; mobile order available) Mickey Santa Hat: Chai mousse with coconut marshmallow (New) Sanaa (Available Dec. 25 only)

Celebrate the Season Dinner: Roast prime rib with Jus Lie, mukimo, fall vegetables with fig butter, and mushroom conserva

Disney’s Art of Animation Resort and Disney’s Pop Century Resort

These neighboring Value Walt Disney World Resort hotels offer an exclusive cupcake in addition to other holiday snacks! From Disney Parks Blog:

Landscape of Flavors and Everything POP Shopping & Dining (Available Dec. 1 through 31; mobile order available)

Deer Holly-day Cupcake: Chocolate cupcake filled with chocolate ganache topped with peanut butter cream cheese buttercream and festive sprinkles (New)

Disney’s Beach Club Resort

The home of one of the best ice cream shops around hasn’t been left out of the holiday fun! From Disney Parks Blog:

Beaches and Cream (Available Nov. 28 through Dec. 31) Holiday Shake: Cookie butter milkshake with caramel drizzle and holiday sprinkles, topped with a Christmas tree cupcake (New) Beach Club Marketplace (Mobile order available)

Peppermint Trifle: Peppermint white chocolate mousse, chocolate cake, chocolate cookie crumble, dark chocolate peppermint mousse with whipped cream, chocolate curls, and crisp pearl décor (New) (Available Dec. 1 through Jan. 1)

(Available Dec. 1 through Jan. 1) Merry Mickey Cupcake: Traditional vanilla cupcake and vanilla buttercream with chocolate Mickey ears and holiday décor (New) (Available through Jan. 1)

(Available through Jan. 1) Christmas Tree Delight: Hot cocoa mousse with a marshmallow center on a chocolate cookie (New) (Available through Jan. 1)

Disney’s BoardWalk

Disney’s BoardWalk is one of the most exciting places on property, and that doesn’t change at Christmas time! From Disney Parks Blog:

BoardWalk Deli (Mobile order available) Apple Cider Loaf (New) (Available through Dec. 26)

(Available through Dec. 26) Peppermint Brownie Cheesecake: Brownie base, peppermint cheesecake, and holiday sprinkles (New) (Available Dec. 1 through 26)

(Available Dec. 1 through 26) Hot Cocoa Cupcake: Chocolate cupcake, cocoa custard filling, and marshmallow buttercream (New) (Available Dec. 1 through 26) Flying Fish (Available Dec. 24, 25, and 31 only) Chef’s Holiday Special: Oak-grilled filet mignon and coldwater lobster (New) Trattoria al Forno (Available Dec. 24, 25, and 31 only)

Steak al Forno with Yukon potatoes, cipollini agrodolce, and chianti reduction (New)

Disney’s Caribbean Beach Resort

Take a break from your Pirate adventures to enjoy these sweet holiday offerings! From Disney Parks Blog:

Centertown Market and Spyglass Grill (Available Dec. 1 through 31; mobile order available) Rum Cake: Traditional rum cake (New)

Ginger Crabs: Classic gingerbread cookies (New) Banana Cabana (Available Dec. 1 through 31)

Rum Cake: Traditional rum cake (New)

Disney’s Contemporary Resort

Guests of all ages will enjoy the holiday menu at Walt Disney World Resort’s original hotel! From Disney Parks Blog:

Contempo Cafe (Available Dec. 1 through 31; mobile order available) White Chocolate Peppermint Mousse Brownie: White chocolate peppermint mousse on a fudge brownie with white chocolate candy cane (New) California Grill Fire-Roasted Venison with sweet potato fondant, roasted root vegetables, and sour cranberries (New) (Available Dec. 25 only)

(Available Dec. 25 only) Valrhona Chocolate Torte: Valrhona dark chocolate ganache torte, whipped cherry panna cotta, Kirsch cherry caramel, pistachio snow, candied pistachios, pistachio nougat, and cherry gel (New) (Available Dec. 1 through 30) Chef Mickey’s (Available Dec. 18 through 25) Holiday-inspired Family Style Offerings: Apricot and gruyere stuffed pork tenderloin with apricot demi, classic stuffing, garlic mashed potatoes, and Haricot verts with stewed tomatoes (New) Steakhouse 71 Holiday Brunch: Menu highlights include Walt’s Prime Rib Hash, Floridian Eggs Benedict, Bacon & Eggs, and French Onion Soup (Available Dec. 18 through 24 and Dec. 26 through Jan. 8)

Snowy Dreams: Our rendition of Walt and Lillian Disney’s favorite holiday beverage with cognac, crème de coca, holiday-spiced syrup, and half and half garnished with nutmeg and orange zest (New) (Available Dec. 1 through Jan. 8)

Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort

Try unique holiday treats at Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort! From Disney Parks Blog:

Barcelona Lounge Holiday Candle Tart: Traditional flan tart (New) (Available. Dec. 4 through 31)

(Available. Dec. 4 through 31) Gingersnap Cold Brew: Joffrey’s Coffee Cold Brew, gingerbread, maple syrup, and gingersnap crumbles (New) (Available through Jan. 2) Dahlia Lounge (Available Dec. 1 through Jan. 7)

Poinsettia Punch: House-made gingerbread simple syrup, cranberry, ginger ale, cinnamon, and orange (New)

Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa

Celebrate the holidays with elegance and grandeur! From Disney Parks Blog:

Gasparilla’s Island Grill (Available Nov. 27 through 31; mobile order available) Peppermint Cheesecake with chocolate cookie crumb crust and red velvet whipped cream (New)

Snowman Chocolate Marshmallow Pie: Graham cookie sandwiched with chocolate ganache and topped with a marshmallow snowman (New) Cítricos (Available Dec. 25 and 31 only)

Chipotle-Maple Glazed Dry-Aged Pork Chop with squash au gratin, swiss chard, and almond mole (New)

Disney’s Old Key West

Home of the best key lime pie around, Disney’s Old Key West is expanding it’s dessert menu for the holiday season! From Disney Parks Blog:

Good’s Food to Go (Available Dec. 1 through 31; mobile order available) Holiday Ornament Cupcake: Christmas confetti cupcake, cream cheese mousse, and buttercream (New)

Peppermint Bark

Mickey and Minnie Gingerbread Cookies: Gingerbread cookies dipped in dark chocolate Olivia’s Café (Available Dec. 25 only)

Chocolate Lava Cake with vanilla crème anglaise and peppermint crunch (New)

Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

Celebrate a sunny Christmas on the beach at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort! From Disney Parks Blog:

Capt. Cook’s (Available Dec. 11 through 25; mobile order available) Moana Holiday Cupcake: Chocolate cupcake with candy cane mousse and chocolate décor Kona Island Coffee Bar (Available Dec. 11 through 25) Stitch Holiday Dome: Mint chocolate chip mousse with brownie base (New)

Candy Cane Latte: Café latte with peppermint and white chocolate (New) (Available Nov. 28 through Dec. 31) Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto and Trader Sam’s Tiki Terrace (Available Dec. 1 through 31)

Tropical Snowstorm: Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Whiskey, Parrot Bay Coconut Rum, coconut cream with cinnamon, orgeat, and falernum topped with cinnamon and nutmeg

Mele Kaliki Mai Tai: Plantation Original Dark Rum, Bacardi Superior Rum, St. Elizabeth Allspice Dram, with cranberry juice, cinnamon, orgeat, and falernum with a splash of fresh lime juice and a cinnamon stick

Jingle Jammer: A non-alcoholic combination of cranberry, pineapple, cinnamon, falernum, and a splash of fresh lime juice

Pineapple Lanai (Available Dec. 22 through 26) ‘Olu Mel Christmas Float: DOLE Whip Lime Float with pineapple juice, an ‘Olu Mel white chocolate medallion, and strawberry popping candy (Wheat/ Gluten Friendly)

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – French Quarter

Louisiana-inspired cuisine awaits you this holiday season! From Disney Parks Blog:

Sassagoula Floatworks and Food Factory (Mobile order available)

Magic Bar: A blend of chocolate chips, butterscotch chips, walnuts, and coconut with a graham cracker crust (New) ( Available beginning Dec. 1)

Gingerbread Spiced Caramel Blondie Bites: Gingerbread spice-dusted caramel blondie bites (New) (Available Dec. 1 through 31)

Eggnog (Non-alcoholic) (Spiked version available)

Scat Cat’s Club – Café (Available Dec. 1 through 31) Peppermint Mickey Beignet: Classic Mickey beignet topped with a peppermint ganache and candy cane quins (New)

Disney’s Port Orleans Resort – Riverside

Delight in luxe savory and sweet holiday offerings. From Disney Parks Blog:

Boatwright’s Dining Hall (Available Dec. 25 only) Christmas Dinner: Dijon-rubbed pork loin with bourbon sweet potato purée, crispy Brussel sprouts, and apple fennel chutney (New) Riverside Mill (Mobile order available)

Magic Bar: A blend of chocolate chips, butterscotch chips, walnuts, and coconut with a graham cracker crust (New) ( Available beginning Dec. 1)

Gingerbread Spiced Caramel Blondie Bites: Gingerbread spice-dusted caramel blondie bites (New) (Available Dec. 1 through 31)

Disney’s Riviera Resort

Don’t miss your chance at a taste of Christmas at one of Walt Disney World’s newest Resort hotels! From Disney Parks Blog:

Le Petit Café Riviera Gingerbread Cookie: Gingerbread cookie with dark chocolate and sugar glaze (Available Nov. 20 through Jan. 2)

Panettone: Traditional Italian panettone (New) (Available Nov. 27 through Jan. 2)

(Available Nov. 27 through Jan. 2) Chocolate Peppermint Mousse: Dark chocolate mousse with white chocolate peppermint mousse center, brownie base, peppermint marshmallow, and truffle (New) (Available Dec. 1 through 30) Primo Piatto (Available Nov. 28 through Jan. 7; mobile order available)

Vanilla, Cherry, and Gingerbread Cheesecake: Vanilla cheesecake with chocolate cheesecake swirl, Morello cherries, whipped gingerbread panna cotta, and milk chocolate Mickey coin (New)

Topolino’s Terrace

Opera Cake: Almond joconde, mocha Italian buttercream, dark chocolate ganache, morello cherry (New) (Available Dec. 1 through 30)

Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort

Festive eats abound at Disney’s Saratoga Springs Resort! From Disney Parks Blog:

The Artist’s Palette (Available Dec. 1 through 31; mobile order available) Snowman Cupcake: Christmas confetti cupcake, cream cheese mousse, and buttercream (New)

Yule Log: Black Forest chocolate sponge cake, vanilla panna cotta, and cherry compote (New)

Peppermint Bark

Mickey and Minnie Gingerbread Cookies: Gingerbread cookies dipped in dark chocolate Backstretch Pool Bar (Available Dec. 1 through 31) Christmas Tree Swirl: Vanilla soft-serve ice cream with edible sugar lights, sprinkles, and a white chocolate star (New) The Turf Club Bar & Grill (Available Dec. 25 only)

Holiday Dinner: Pork shank with au gratin potatoes, house-made green bean casserole, roasted carrots, and a Parker House roll (New)

Chocolate Lava Cake with vanilla crème anglaise and peppermint crunch (New)

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge

This adorable on-theme holiday food will satisfy any hungry Wilderness Explorer! From Disney Parks Blog:

Roaring Fork (Mobile order available) Pumpkin Mousse Cake: Chocolate-dipped spice cake, milk chocolate pumpkin mousse, and dark chocolate antlers (Available Nov. 20 through Dec. 29)

Christmas Tree Mousse: White chocolate peppermint mousse, chocolate cake, and dark chocolate ganache in a vanilla tart shell (New) (Available Dec. 18 through 29)

(Available Dec. 18 through 29) Santa’s Forest: Peppermint Cheesecake, chocolate cake, and fondant holiday décor (Plant-based) (Gluten/Wheat Friendly) (New) (Available Dec. 18 through 29)

(Available Dec. 18 through 29) Molasses Crackle Cookie: A Disney’s Wilderness Lodge tradition (Available Dec. 18 through 29) Whispering Canyon Cafe (Available Dec. 25 only)

Holiday Skillet: Moonshine-glazed ham, slow-smoked pulled pork, Western-style sausages, maple-chipotle pork ribs, apple-cornbread stuffing, sautéed green beans, buttered corn, and smashed Yukon potatoes

Disney’s Yacht Club Resort

Live a life of luxury with these festive eats! From Disney Parks Blog:

The Market at Ale & Compass (Mobile order available) Peppermint Trifle: Peppermint white chocolate mousse, chocolate cake, chocolate cookie crumble, dark chocolate peppermint mousse with whipped cream, chocolate curls, and crisp pearl décor (New) (Available Dec. 1 through Jan. 1)

(Available Dec. 1 through Jan. 1) Merry Mickey Cupcake: Traditional vanilla cupcake and vanilla buttercream with chocolate Mickey ears and holiday décor (New) (Available Nov. 1 through Jan. 1)

(Available Nov. 1 through Jan. 1) Christmas Tree Delight: Hot cocoa mousse with a marshmallow center on a chocolate cookie (New) (Available Nov. 1 through Jan. 1) Yachtsman Steakhouse (Available Dec. 24 and 25 only)

Yachtsman’s Yuletide: White chocolate-peppermint and mocha ice cream, chocolate cake, mocha ganache, vanilla meringue, and candy clouds (New)

Available at Various Table-service Restaurants and Lounges

Who says Christmas vacation is just for the kids? From Disney Parks Blog:

Sweater Weather Sangria: Red sangria with Laird’s Applejack brandy, and port wine with orange and cinnamon (New) (Available Nov. 28 through Dec. 31)

In Holiday Fashion: Buffalo Trace Bourbon, rosemary syrup, cranberry, lime, and cinnamon with option for a souvenir jingle glow cube (New) (Available Nov. 28 through Dec. 31)

Available at Various Pool Bars

Winter-rita: Teremana Tequila, Triple Sec, white cranberry juice, and lime juice with lime wheel and red salt rim (New) (Available Nov. 28 through Dec. 31)

Disney’s Vero Beach Resort

Last but not least, Christmas Day Guests at Disney’s Vero Beach Resort can enjoy an exclusive holiday buffet! From Disney Parks Blog:

Wind and Waves Grill (Available Dec. 25 only)

Christmas Buffet including classic holiday favorites with a beach resort twist

Which festive treat are you most excited to try?