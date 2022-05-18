If you’ve ever been to a Disney Park or Resort, there’s little doubt that you’re familiar with Joffrey’s Coffee. The official coffee partner of The Walt Disney Company is a fan favorite with something of a cult following.
Few things go together as well as coffee and Disney Parks. Most Park-goers will attest that there’s nothing like a latte on Main Street, U.S.A. with a view of Cinderella Castle or Sleeping Beauty Castle in the background.
But, once Guests return home from the magic and the “Disney Blues” kick in, it’s nice to have a bit of Disney caffeination in your own kitchen. Now, thanks to a partnership between Joffrey’s Coffee and Tea and mega-retailer Amazon, Disney fans can purchase their beloved coffee online anytime.
A recent article shared details about some popular flavors that are currently for sale on the Amazon marketplace:
There are many delightful flavors, including apple [Apple-y Ever After], chocolate [Mickey and Minnie S’mores Adventure], raspberry [Minnie Mouse Raspberry Mocha], bananas , and rich coffee beans. We know Disney is in the business of making dreams come true, but this is next-level! We are adding all of them to our cart, ASAP.
Amazon offers whole beans, ground beans, and K-Cup varieties of Joffrey’s.
The Joffrey’s Coffee and Tea website shares the following details about the beverage company’s Disney deal:
Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Co. is the Official Specialty Coffee of Walt Disney World® Resort, Disneyland® Resort, and Disney Vacation Club®. Joffrey’s is available in-room, where coffee is served, at QSR and kiosk locations, and signature restaurants at Disney Parks and Resorts.
Recently, Joffrey’s introduced its Summer 2022 collection. The Disney Foodies Instagram account posted:
Save the date Coffee Lovers!! ‘Cause Joffrey’s newest collection: Sensational Seasonal Sips – Summer Edition launches tomorrow, May 16!!
Three limited-edition, summer-inspired coffees will be available starting tomorrow:
Mickey Mouse Summer Morning Blend
Mickey & Minnie S’mores Adventure
Minnie Mouse Raspberry Mocha
Will you be ordering Joffrey’s from Amazon soon?
