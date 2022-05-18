Disney’s Official Coffee Brand Partners With Amazon

in Disney Parks

Posted on by Rebekah Barton Leave a comment
joffreys coffee with mickey latte art

Credit: Joffrey's Coffee

If you’ve ever been to a Disney Park or Resort, there’s little doubt that you’re familiar with Joffrey’s Coffee. The official coffee partner of The Walt Disney Company is a fan favorite with something of a cult following.

donald duck coffee
Credit: Joffrey’s Coffee

Related: Disneyland Announces Closing Dates For Starbucks, Other Popular Stores

Few things go together as well as coffee and Disney Parks. Most Park-goers will attest that there’s nothing like a latte on Main Street, U.S.A. with a view of Cinderella Castle or Sleeping Beauty Castle in the background.

But, once Guests return home from the magic and the “Disney Blues” kick in, it’s nice to have a bit of Disney caffeination in your own kitchen. Now, thanks to a partnership between Joffrey’s Coffee and Tea and mega-retailer Amazon, Disney fans can purchase their beloved coffee online anytime.

mission to smores
Credit: Joffrey’s Coffee

Related: ‘Hocus Pocus’ Frapps Materialize on Starbucks Secret Menu!

A recent article shared details about some popular flavors that are currently for sale on the Amazon marketplace:

There are many delightful flavors, including apple [Apple-y Ever After], chocolate [Mickey and Minnie S’mores Adventure], raspberry [Minnie Mouse Raspberry Mocha], bananas , and rich coffee beans. We know Disney is in the business of making dreams come true, but this is next-level! We are adding all of them to our cart, ASAP.

minnie mouse raspberry mocha coffee bag
Credit: Joffrey’s Coffee

Related: Joffrey’s Coffee NEW Mobile Order Now Available at Disney World!

Amazon offers whole beans, ground beans, and K-Cup varieties of Joffrey’s.

The Joffrey’s Coffee and Tea website shares the following details about the beverage company’s Disney deal:

Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Co. is the Official Specialty Coffee of Walt Disney World® Resort, Disneyland® Resort, and Disney Vacation Club®. Joffrey’s is available in-room, where coffee is served, at QSR and kiosk locations, and signature restaurants at Disney Parks and Resorts.

Recently, Joffrey’s introduced its Summer 2022 collection. The Disney Foodies Instagram account posted:

Save the date Coffee Lovers!! ‘Cause Joffrey’s newest collection: Sensational Seasonal Sips – Summer Edition launches tomorrow, May 16!!

Three limited-edition, summer-inspired coffees will be available starting tomorrow:

  • Mickey Mouse Summer Morning Blend

  • Mickey & Minnie S’mores Adventure

  • Minnie Mouse Raspberry Mocha

Related: New Sunscreen Law, Other Things to Know Before Visiting Aulani

Will you be ordering Joffrey’s from Amazon soon?

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!

Rebekah Barton

When she's not planning her next Disney trip, Rebekah can be found spending time with her family, shopping for Lilly Pulitzer, buried in a good book, or doing yoga. She never misses Jeopardy and alternately wishes she lived in Beast's castle or was making the Kessel Run in the Millennium Falcon. Follow along on Instagram @indianabelle88.

Be the first to comment!