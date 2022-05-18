If you’ve ever been to a Disney Park or Resort, there’s little doubt that you’re familiar with Joffrey’s Coffee. The official coffee partner of The Walt Disney Company is a fan favorite with something of a cult following.

Few things go together as well as coffee and Disney Parks. Most Park-goers will attest that there’s nothing like a latte on Main Street, U.S.A. with a view of Cinderella Castle or Sleeping Beauty Castle in the background.

But, once Guests return home from the magic and the “Disney Blues” kick in, it’s nice to have a bit of Disney caffeination in your own kitchen. Now, thanks to a partnership between Joffrey’s Coffee and Tea and mega-retailer Amazon, Disney fans can purchase their beloved coffee online anytime.

A recent article shared details about some popular flavors that are currently for sale on the Amazon marketplace:

There are many delightful flavors, including apple [Apple-y Ever After], chocolate [Mickey and Minnie S’mores Adventure], raspberry [Minnie Mouse Raspberry Mocha], bananas , and rich coffee beans. We know Disney is in the business of making dreams come true, but this is next-level! We are adding all of them to our cart, ASAP. Related: Joffrey’s Coffee NEW Mobile Order Now Available at Disney World!

Amazon offers whole beans, ground beans, and K-Cup varieties of Joffrey’s.

The Joffrey’s Coffee and Tea website shares the following details about the beverage company’s Disney deal:

Joffrey’s Coffee & Tea Co. is the Official Specialty Coffee of Walt Disney World® Resort, Disneyland® Resort, and Disney Vacation Club®. Joffrey’s is available in-room, where coffee is served, at QSR and kiosk locations, and signature restaurants at Disney Parks and Resorts.

Recently, Joffrey’s introduced its Summer 2022 collection. The Disney Foodies Instagram account posted:

Save the date Coffee Lovers!! ‘Cause Joffrey’s newest collection: Sensational Seasonal Sips – Summer Edition launches tomorrow, May 16!! Three limited-edition, summer-inspired coffees will be available starting tomorrow:

Mickey Mouse Summer Morning Blend

Mickey & Minnie S’mores Adventure

Minnie Mouse Raspberry Mocha

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disney for Foodies (@disneyforfoodies)

Will you be ordering Joffrey’s from Amazon soon?

Let the expert team at Academy Travel help you plan your next magical vacation to Walt Disney World Resort’s four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and Disney’s Hollywood Studios — and the Disney Springs shopping and dining district!