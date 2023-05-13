Wait Until Dark for the Best Disneyland Ride Experiences

One of the most magical parts of a Disney vacation is, arguably, the fireworks. Guests will stand around for hours to get the best spots to see the show, and line up all the way down Main Street just to catch a glimpse. However, if you’re not attached to the idea of watching the fireworks, there are a few other ways you can spend an evening in Disney according to a post on r/Disneyland.

One of the most suggested things to do at night was to ride Big Thunder Mountain. If you still want to watch the fireworks but don’t feel like waiting or standing in a crowd, try to time a ride to match up to the show. While the atmosphere on BTM at night is something you should experience at least once, catching parts of the fireworks while careening through the wildest ride in the wilderness is an incredible experience.

The Matterhorn Bobsleds are also a great option for a ride during the fireworks. The sleds weave in and out of the mountain, so you won’t be able to see all of the show, but it can be a fun game trying to see what part of the fireworks you can see when you come back out.

Another top suggestion was Jungle Cruise. The darkness of the night hides a lot of the surrounding props and viewpoints, but adds a majorly eerie vibe. The skippers are often more relaxed at nighttime as well, so it’s possible you’ll get a nighttime script or a skipper cracking jokes completely off the book.

Essentially, if you’re able to wait, any outdoor ride is a great experience at night. To see the lights from every attraction and area all lit up and get to see a different side to the Park is a unique experience. Radiator Springs Racers, Incredicoaster, and Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission Breakout! are great options at Disney California Adventure to experience at night.

Next time you’re at Disneyland (or even Walt Disney World!) make sure to save a couple rides to do after it gets dark. You’ll be able to see parts of the Park you never could’ve during the day.

Do you prefer riding rides in the daytime or night? Tell Inside the Magic your thoughts in the comments below!