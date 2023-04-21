Brace yourself; an iconic, one-of-a-kind Disney attraction is set to remain unavailable, disappointing fans wanting a thrilling ride.

Since Disneyland Resort opened its gates in 1955, the Southern California theme park has been a staple of family fun, constantly evolving to appeal to the youngest audiences with adorable attractions like Dumbo the Flying Elephant and Alice in Wonderland and to the young at heart who might be looking for more thrilling attractions like Space Mountain, Big Thunder Mountain, or Splash Mountain.

Unfortunately for thrill seekers visiting Disneyland Park, an iconic attraction is set to remain closed for the immediate future, which could cause disappointment among coaster fans.

Matterhorn Bobsleds shut its doors on April 17 for a refurbishment, per Disneyland’s official website, disappointing Guests planning to escape the claws of the Yeti during their visit to the Park this week. And while the fan-favorite attraction is set to remain closed for a few more weeks, officials have updated the Park’s website to announce the reopening date of the one-of-a-kind Disney ride.

Per Disneyland Resort’s website, Matterhorn Bobsleds will remain closed for refurbishment through June 1, reopening its doors for all Guests on June 2. This means that Guests with Disney trips planned for the rest of April and May will be disappointed if they want to venture into the Matterhorn to encounter the Yeti, especially since the coaster is a one-of-a-kind Disney ride as “no other Disney Park can claim a Matterhorn mountain,” according to Disneyland’s website.

This information is available on Disneyland Resort’s website as of this article’s publishing. However, Disneyland officials could modify this schedule, extending the ride’s closure. Inside the Magic will keep you updated if any changes are announced.

While some fans have suggested different rethemes and seasonal overlays for the iconic Disney ride, a complete reimagining of the fan-favorite Matterhorn Bobsleds is unlikely, especially with all the projects currently in development throughout Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World, including the reimagining of Pacific Wharf to turn the location into San Fransokyo, inspired by Big Hero 6, and the ongoing reimagining of Splash Mountain at Magic Kingdom — with Splash Mountain at Disneyland closing soon — to turn the attraction into Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at both theme parks.

