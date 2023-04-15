Big Thunder Mountain Closing for Frontierland Makeover

Walt Disney World is undergoing a tremendous transformation as it prepares to welcome in a series of new rides, attractions and experiences to the Parks. The Magic Kingdom alone has already welcomed in the new TRON: Lightcycle/Run to Tomorrowland, and Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is just around the corner in Frontierland. With all that Disney Park Guests have to gain, it’s easy to forget what they might lose.
Disney’s decision to close down and re-theme Splash Mountain from Br’er Rabbit and his friends to The Princess and the Frog was a highly controversial decision that definitely cost them som fans. However, a recent report suggests that they’re not going to stop there.
Farewell Frontierland
WHAT THE! Based on information provided to Mickey Views, we believe Disney is debating retheming Frontierland at Walt Disney World into a New Orleans Square-style street, featuring a Tiana Restaurant and a completely reimagined Country Bears attraction! pic.twitter.com/3aRp0KtMhs
The tweet from@SirBrayden discusses Disney’s plans to add a little bit of New Orleans Square flavor to Disney World’s Frontierland. While that definitely sounds like a fine idea at first, users on r/WaltDisneyWorld came to a different conclusion. As Splash Mountain transforms into a Louisiana Bayou, how long will it be before Big Thunder receives something similar?
u/BowTie1989 makes the observation in their comment,
“If this is true, they certainly have plans to re-theme thunder mountain too, and probably Tom Sawyer island. If that’s the [route] they go…”
And u/ITrCool doubles down and adds,
If this was true, that means Thunder Mountain’s days are numbered too, because it’d essentially be isolated and essentially a weird rando “wild west miner” style coaster sitting between “New-Orleans” theming and Adventureland’s “1700s” theming.
While this is all complete speculation, it’s definitely in the realm of possibilities with the way Disney is heading. After all, it’s not the first time the ride has been altered.
Probable, Not Impossible
Before it became Big Thunder Mountain, it was the Mine Train Through Nature’s Wonderland. The scenic railroad attraction was replaced by the coaster after 1977, and it’s since been one of Disney World’s biggest thrill rides. That being said, that means it isn’t immune from being changed again.
While there is plenty of evidence to support that it will remain, such as its size and amount of machinery, it might also undergo some changes to better fit the proposed New Orleans theme. Of course, this is all still up in the air, and no proper announcement has been made by Disney themselves. Still, it’s enough to make us wonder.
