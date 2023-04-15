Big Thunder Mountain Closing for Frontierland Makeover

Walt Disney World is undergoing a tremendous transformation as it prepares to welcome in a series of new rides, attractions and experiences to the Parks. The Magic Kingdom alone has already welcomed in the new TRON: Lightcycle/Run to Tomorrowland, and Tiana’s Bayou Adventure is just around the corner in Frontierland. With all that Disney Park Guests have to gain, it’s easy to forget what they might lose.

Disney’s decision to close down and re-theme Splash Mountain from Br’er Rabbit and his friends to The Princess and the Frog was a highly controversial decision that definitely cost them som fans. However, a recent report suggests that they’re not going to stop there.

Farewell Frontierland

WHAT THE! Based on information provided to Mickey Views, we believe Disney is debating retheming Frontierland at Walt Disney World into a New Orleans Square-style street, featuring a Tiana Restaurant and a completely reimagined Country Bears attraction! pic.twitter.com/3aRp0KtMhs — Brayden (@SirBrayden) April 14, 2023

The tweet from@SirBrayden discusses Disney’s plans to add a little bit of New Orleans Square flavor to Disney World’s Frontierland. While that definitely sounds like a fine idea at first, users on r/WaltDisneyWorld came to a different conclusion. As Splash Mountain transforms into a Louisiana Bayou, how long will it be before Big Thunder receives something similar?

u/BowTie1989 makes the observation in their comment,

“If this is true, they certainly have plans to re-theme thunder mountain too, and probably Tom Sawyer island. If that’s the [route] they go…”

And u/ITrCool doubles down and adds,