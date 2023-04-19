Disney World’s Splash Mountain Broken Into Amid Construction

Splash Mountain closed in Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World Resort in January. The log flume is under construction for its retheme from the controversial Song of the South (1946) to Princess and the Frog (2009)-themed Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. Princess Tiana will also make her way to Disneyland Resort, with both rides expected to reopen in 2024.

Guests at the Central Florida Disney Park have shared multiple construction updates, including the removal of the iconic Splash Mountain tree and the destruction in the queue. But while peering around the drained log flume ride on Sunday, one Disney Guest witnessed something strange.

Autumn (@manyadventuresofautumn) shared this video of a fuzzy trespasser walking through one of the now-dry ride tracks:

Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort both use semi-feral cats for rodent control, though the latter can be more challenging to spot. This furry friend was having a Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah Day!

More on Splash Mountain

Splash Mountain in Disneyland Park at Disneyland Resort will close on May 30, while the ride will remain the same at Tokyo Disneyland.

“Drop into a whimsical world filled with classic characters and songs on this thrilling log-flume adventure,” reads the official Disney ride description. “Hop inside a hollow log and float through a colorful bayou as you follow happy-go-lucky Br’er Rabbit to his ‘laughing place.’ But be warned: Br’er Bear and Br’er Fox are in hot pursuit of this wayward hare.”

“Glide past over 100 talking, singing, storytelling Audio-Animatronics critters who inhabit Splash Mountain and offer up their own slice of down-home culture. Sing along to classic Disney ditties, including ‘Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah.’ Then, brace yourself for the big finale—this musical cruise ends in a thrilling 5-story splashdown!”

