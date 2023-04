Construction crews began disassembling Splash Mountain in Magic Kingdom just one day after it permanently closed in January. The controversial ride will open as Princess and the Frog (2009) themed Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort in 2024.

On Sunday, Guests noticed the log flume ride’s iconic tree had been removed. Less than a day later, a Guest filming from the Walt Disney World Railroad shared footage of the former Splash Mountain queue, now boarded up and covered in tarps. Construction materials like planks and cinderblocks are piled up where Disney Park Guests once waited to ride:

“Looking a little different,” @escapetodw wrote on TikTok. “Feels weird.”

Despite protests and petitions, both United States Disney Parks are moving forward with plans to retheme Splash Mountain. The attraction is based on Song of the South (1946), a culturally insensitive film widely banned for its whitewashing of Black American history and romanticization of the U.S. post-Civil War.

More on Splash Mountain

Tokyo Disneyland and Disneyland Park are still operating their versions of Splash Mountain, though the latter will soon permanently close.

“Drop into a whimsical world filled with classic characters and songs on this thrilling log-flume adventure,” reads the official Disneyland ride description. “Hop inside a hollow log and float through a colorful bayou as you follow happy-go-lucky Br’er Rabbit to his ‘laughing place.’ But be warned: Br’er Bear and Br’er Fox are in hot pursuit of this wayward hare.”

“Glide past over 100 talking, singing, storytelling Audio-Animatronics critters who inhabit Splash Mountain and offer up their own slice of down-home culture. Sing along to classic Disney ditties, including ‘Zip-a-Dee-Doo-Dah.’ Then, brace yourself for the big finale—this musical cruise ends in a thrilling 5-story splashdown!”

Are you excited about Tiana’s Bayou Adventure? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.