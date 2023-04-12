BREAKING: New Details Revealed for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure

Get ready to “dig a little deeper” into the newest developments for the upcoming Tiana’s Bayou Adventure at Walt Disney World and Disneyland Resort!

The replacement of Magic Kingdom staple Splash Mountain with Tiana’s Bayou Adventure, a new reimagining based on The Princess and the Frog (2009), was met with a mix of excitement and controversy amongst Disney fans. While many were thrilled that Princess Tiana would finally be getting her own attraction, a small but vocal group of Splash Mountain diehards were made extremely upset by the ride’s imminent closure.

However, despite several “Save Splash Mountain” campaigns, the ride closed forever on January 23, 2023, and construction for Tiana’s Bayou Adventure began. While the ride itself will remain largely the same, the theming based on the controversial Song of the South (1946) would be removed and replaced with a new story; during Mardi Gras in New Orleans, Tiana sends Guests on a journey into the bayou for a key ingredient for her carnival recipe.

Today, it was announced that Splash Mountain at Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California would be closing on May 31 to make room for a second Tiana’s Bayou Adventure. This was largely expected, but Disney also released new information on the upcoming attraction, including new characters and audio-animatronics.

Mama Odie was introduced as a featured character in the attraction, as Guests will visit her on their journey and get to experience her magic firsthand. In the film, she’s voiced by legendary actress Jennifer Lewis, who will reprise her role in the attraction. Disney released the above concept art of her scene, as well as additional details about what the ride will feature;