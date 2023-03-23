Iconic Disney Attraction Being Forgotten by Guests

Disney is known around the world for their iconic Parks and attractions.

Pirates of the Caribbean, Haunted Mansion, and “it’s a small world” are just of the few attractions that are nearly synonymous with the Disney Parks. However, there used to be another ride at Walt Disney World that was just as iconic but now seems to be little more than a kiddie ride.

Storybook Circus opened in the Magic Kingdom in 2012, taking the place of Mickey’s Toontown Fair and features several circus-themed attractions, including a water fountain, the Barnstormer, Pete’s Silly Sideshow, and now, Dumbo The Flying Elephant. When Dumbo was relocated, it was also given a second side and a play area for parents to rest while their children played rather than standing and waiting in line. While adding the second line has helped keep wait times down and the play area is a great spot for everyone to take a break, it seems to have made Dumbo more of a “hidden” ride. A recent post on Twitter is claiming that “It’s amazing how Dumbo went from one of the most celebrated and publicized attractions at the Magic Kingdom to one we hardly hear about anymore. Growing up it felt like Dumbo was the Disney experience and if you didn’t ride it you didn’t really go to Disney.”

It’s amazing how Dumbo went from one of the most celebrated and publicized attractions at the Magic Kingdom to one we hardly hear about anymore. Growing up it felt like Dumbo was the Disney experience and if you didn’t ride it you didn’t really go to Disney. pic.twitter.com/5WxcFSe93X — Nick Cucerzan (@NCucerzan) March 21, 2023

Originally, Dumbo was located in the center of Fantasyland, along with the carousel, the castle, and the general hubbub of the area. It was front and center and Guests were immediately drawn to it. Many of the responses to the post blame the relocation of the ride for the decline in popularity, claiming that now that it’s hidden in the back of the Park, it’s easy to forget about.

One commenter stated that she does wish Storybook Circus was more built up and just feels “meh” as it is. However, many commented in favor of the ride, saying they still ride it with their children and that they appreciate the play area and typically lower wait times. The location is definitely off the main circle in Magic Kingdom, but the area itself certainly isn’t hidden. It seems that although some people blame its relocation for its “forgotten” status, many others say it’s not forgotten just yet.

What do you think about this once-iconic attraction? It is still iconic or is it on its way to forgotten? Let Inside the Magic know down below!

