“Unsafe” Situation Leaves Hundreds Trapped Inside Disney Queue

One of Walt Disney World’s newest attractions left Guest stuck and trapped in a very tight, anxiety-inducing space.
The Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, is an incredible place to spend a vacation. From thrilling adventures like Space Mountain at Magic Kingdom and Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster at Disney’s Hollywood Studios to more relaxing experiences like Kilimanjaro Safaris at Animal Kingdom and Spaceship Earth at EPCOT, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.
EPCOT has grown significantly in recent years, with several new attractions opening at the Park.
The most recent new attraction came in 2022 when Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind opened.
This Marvel-themed attraction is an incredible addition to EPCOT, making history as the Park’s first-ever roller coaster.
The attraction features an impressive on-ride experience as well as a unique queue. Unfortunately, we’ve seen this queue cause trouble for Guests in the past, with problems persisting to this day.
Occasionally, the ride can get out of sync, leaving swarms of Geusts trapped in the hallway between sections. We saw this happen multiple times last year, with another example shared online recently by a Guest.
One Guest shared a photo of the chaos online, which is linked below:
Congestion at Cosmic Rewind
by u/JerryMouse05 in WaltDisneyWorld
As you can see, hundreds of Guests were left stuck in a very uncomfortable situation. Several users responded with their takes on this situation.
“It’s pretty inexcusable at a park like Disney to have a queue like this in any ride, much less for a new ride,” said one user.
Another said this hallway gives them “major anxiety.” Another stated that this feels “so unsafe.”
This is far from the first time we have seen Guests stuck in this tight space. This section of the queue operates in a similar way to Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance, with multiple parts of that line forming chokepoints for Guests to squeeze through. This has been a problem on other rides like Pirates of the Caribbean and Haunted Mansion for decades.
Have you ever had this happen to you? What’s your favorite ride or attraction at EPCOT?