“Unsafe” Situation Leaves Hundreds Trapped Inside Disney Queue

One of Walt Disney World’s newest attractions left Guest stuck and trapped in a very tight, anxiety-inducing space.

The Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando, Florida, is an incredible place to spend a vacation. From thrilling adventures like Space Mountain at Magic Kingdom and Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster at Disney’s Hollywood Studios to more relaxing experiences like Kilimanjaro Safaris at Animal Kingdom and Spaceship Earth at EPCOT, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

EPCOT has grown significantly in recent years, with several new attractions opening at the Park.

The most recent new attraction came in 2022 when Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind opened.

This Marvel-themed attraction is an incredible addition to EPCOT, making history as the Park’s first-ever roller coaster.

The attraction features an impressive on-ride experience as well as a unique queue. Unfortunately, we’ve seen this queue cause trouble for Guests in the past, with problems persisting to this day.

Occasionally, the ride can get out of sync, leaving swarms of Geusts trapped in the hallway between sections. We saw this happen multiple times last year, with another example shared online recently by a Guest.

As you can see, hundreds of Guests were left stuck in a very uncomfortable situation.