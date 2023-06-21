Disney Breaks Silence on Disastrous Employee Situation

Disney has made an offer to employees who have been on strike, potentially solving the rift between the two groups.

For weeks Disney has been battling with its employees as Disneyland Paris Cast Members continue to strike and publicly protest their working conditions.

Disney and its employees are at an impasse, with Cast Members taking over the theme park and shutting down operations. Because of these ongoing protests, Disneyland Paris has offered unhappy Guests refunds due to the lackluster Park experience.

Disneyland Paris President Natacha Rafalski has stated that Disneyland Paris Cast Members will need to wait until at least August to discuss any changes to their wages and working conditions.

However, the light at the end of the tunnel may be closer than we thought.

It was just revealed by DLP Report (@DLPReport) on Twitter that Disney has invited Cast Members to a meeting later this month in order to “take stock of the situation and share the calendar of negotiations in the second half of 2023”.

This meeting will be held on June 26, 2023. As for what will be discussed or if Cast Member unions even agree to meet is yet to be seen, but we’re excited that Disney is at least making an attempt to correct the situation.

At this time, there are no plans for more strikes at the Resort.

Only time will tell how these disagreements between Disneyland Paris and its employees turn out. Disney has faced similar issues in the U.S. as well, with both Walt Disney World and Disneyland Cast Members pushing for better pay as well.

The Universal Orlando Resort adjusted starting pay for its employees, a move that will certainly shine the spotlight on the U.S. Disney Parks.

What are your thoughts on this story? Let us know in the comments below!