Gov. DeSantis’ Takeover of Disney World Property Continues

In the wake of the battle between Walt Disney World and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a new update has been revealed.

Earlier in 2023, Disney lost control of its Reedy Creek Improvement District after a long and tumultuous battle against Gov. Ron DeSantis and the state of Florida. The Reedy Creek Improvement District, now called The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District, allowed Disney to operate essentially as its own form of government.

The state of Florida now holds control of this district, and Gov. Ron DeSantis has not let Disney forget it.

The board revealed a new logo for the district, which you can see in the tweet from journalist Ashley Carter:

The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District (formerly the Reedy Creek Improvement District) unveiled a new logo at this morning’s board meeting.

The Central Florida Tourism Oversight District (formerly the Reedy Creek Improvement District) unveiled a new logo at this morning's board meeting. pic.twitter.com/DH21DyWPot — Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) June 21, 2023

The journey to this point has been a long one, to say the least, starting all the way back in early 2022 when we first reported on Disney’s “peculiar” donations to certain conservative politicians who backed Florida’s controversial Parental Rights in Education Act, or the “Don’t Say Gay” bill.

Eventually, Disney called out Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill, leading many conservative figures to rail against the company.

Disney was labeled “woke,” with many conservative leaders attempting to enact legislation that would hurt The Walt Disney Company as retribution for going against Gov. DeSantis.

Eventually, the state of Florida was granted full control of Disney’s Reedy Creek District, with Gov. DeSantis teasing that major changes could be heading to “The Most Magical Place on Earth.”

Some of these changes include raising taxes for Guests staying on Walt Disney World property as well as changes to Disney World’s Monorail transportation service.

Gov. DeSantis also teased the idea of building a new state prison right next to Walt Disney World.

Currently, both The Walt Disney Company and Gov. DeSantis are at the center of lawsuits leveled against one another.

What do you think of this story? Have you visited Walt Disney World recently?